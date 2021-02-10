OLEAN — Marjorie Walsh and staff at the Behavioral Health Unit at Olean General Hospital were so busy helping patients Tuesday that Walsh barely found time to share information on rising mental health issues in the community.
Walsh, a registered nurse and manager of the Behavior Health Unit, said she wants to get the message out that there are a number of local resources available to area residents who are in a crisis situation — or just need someone to talk to about issues that may stem from the ongoing pandemic.
“My unit supervisor has been here for 30 years, and some of what we have seen is much worse than she has seen in the 30 years she’s been here,” Walsh said in a phone interview Tuesday with the Times Herald. “It’s kind of rough.”
Walsh said she and the other professionals want the community to know that the unit, as well as other mental health resources in the community, are available and ready to help people quickly.
“We just want to make those resources more known” to the public, she said. “Even people in the hospital are not fully aware of the resources outside” of the medical center.
Walsh advised people to seek help “sooner than later” and not let mental health issues, or drug and alcohol use, get out of hand.
“Even just making that initial phone call to reach out to your regular provider or primary medical care doctor is a great place to start and share feelings of depression, anxiety or whatever,” she said. “Another great resource is the county building in the area you reside. A lot of people don’t realize that here in Cattaraugus County we have a wonderful, supportive psychiatric program” available at the Cattaraugus County Building on Leo Moss Drive.
She said a new program at the County Building is the same day appointment clinic.
“It’s a great program and if you reach out to Cattaraugus County and let them know (of a mental health issue), they can actually schedule you” that same day, Walsh remarked. “When you call, you can let the operator know you’re feeling depressed or ask specifically for the crisis worker,” she explained, noting people living in other counties should contact their county facilities for help.
Walsh said a number of local resources are seeing people who are depressed, but may not need admission to the Behavioral Health Unit. Others with suicidal thoughts or plans to harm themselves, however, can be helped immediately by the unit in one manner or another.
“As a matter of fact, I just got off the phone with somebody” who was in a crisis, she shared. “With the woman who called today, it wasn’t for her but for someone she loved.”
Walsh said directions and options were provided to the individual on where to seek help.
Space at the 14-bed Behavioral Health Unit, however, can be limited.
“This past weekend we wound up with adults who had to go to other local facilities because our in-patient psych unit was full, there were no beds available,” she lamented.
She said those who have reached out for help are from all age groups.
“One of the things we’re seeing is that a lot of counseling is occurring on the telephone,” she continued. “People are not getting that face-to-face contact that a year ago they would have received … we’re seeing a lot of people who are struggling with the outside resources.”
Also among those who need help are the elderly who are isolated in their homes, and school-age children who have been separated from peers and teachers for long periods of time.
“There are a large number (of school-age children) who require in-patient hospitalization, but they have to wait for bed availability” usually at a pediatric-certified facility in another community, she explained. “Sometimes they have to wait in our emergency department for days” in make-shift beds.
“Our emergency department will hold them, but the strain that it is causing them in a system that is already so overwhelmed with COVID is significant,” she added.
Before a family encounters serious displays of depression, anxiety, or threatening behavior with their child, Walsh advised they should reach out to school guidance counselors, who are trained in this area and may be able to help.
One other “huge uptick” in the area is occurring with drug and alcohol use and overdoses, she commented, adding the Council on Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS) has been a very helpful resource for those issues.
Walsh said the same day appointment clinic at the Cattaraugus County Building can be reached at 373-8040 for immediate help. For those who need a friendly voice to speak with about mental health issues, the Warm Line is available at 1-877-426-4373. A national crisis line is available at 1-800-273-8255.
In addition, a COVID Support Group which meets monthly online through Catholic Charities, can be reached at 372-0101.