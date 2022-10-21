Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Memorial

A group prays at the site of a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on May 21, 2022, in Buffalo. The victims of the mass shooting will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown on Friday, announced the creation of a commission tasked with planning and overseeing construction of a monument in East Buffalo.

 Associated Press

BUFFALO — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood, elected and community leaders announced Friday.

The shooting "is part of the Buffalo story forever going forward," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We want to do something that people remember. A place to come and reflect. A place to honor. And a place to say never again."

