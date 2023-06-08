CATTARAUGUS — The second annual Vincent C. Horth Memorial Softball Tournament, held May 28, raised $1,621 for the Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
This year’s tournament brought together 72 players at the Cattaraugus Fireman’s Club for a draft-style game that celebrated the life of Horth, a Cattaraugus native who passed away in 2022.
A skilled mechanic and electrician, Horth loved sports and the outdoors and particularly enjoyed playing softball. The first memorial tournament was organized in 2022 as a tribute and a way to raise money for a scholarship in Horth’s name that supports students planning to follow in his footsteps in the mechanical/electrical field.
Horth’s family established the Vincent C. Horth Memorial scholarship at CRCF in early 2023. The fund is making its first scholarship award this year.
Donations can be made to the Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.
To learn more, call (716) 301-2723 or visit cattfoundation.org.