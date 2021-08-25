OLEAN — The lives of those who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at Olean General Hospital were honored Tuesday by their community.
Dozens of family members, friends and loved ones of the hospital’s 96 coronavirus victims gathered in the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels for a time of reflection and mourning with guidance from religious leaders.
The Rev. Peter Blassey, parochial vicar at St. Mary’s and St. John’s parishes, welcomed all who attended the service, from loved ones of the deceased to the healthcare workers, officials and chaplains from the hospital.
Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer at OGH, said having COVID and non-COVID patients during the first two waves of the pandemic and the restrictions in place because of it caused a lot of anxiety to families.
However, she said nurses, therapists, housekeepers, dedicated staff, registration staff and more worked nonstop throughout the pandemic to provide the best services they could.
“We were able to speed up virtual visits for the families, but these visits were never enough,” she said. “Through it all, the community stood behind us and supported the hospital in countless ways.”
Unfortunately, Bagazzoli said, the coronavirus is still present in the community and healthcare workers continue to learn more about it every day, which has provided ways to control the spread such as receiving a vaccine.
“We as a hospital want to express condolences to the many family and friends of the deceased as we remember them tonight,” she added.
Pastor Vickie Hedlund, pastoral care coordinator at OGH, said the losses from the past year still weigh heavily on the community’s hearts, and she shares in what many are experiencing because she also lost someone to COVID-19.
“The feelings of grief that wash over us like waves of the ocean, the silent sadness that can come a hundred times a day,” she said. “The temptation to appear strong and to convince everyone that we are OK when we’re really not.”
Hedlund said everyone grieves in their own way, adding there is no right or wrong way or set timeline of when it will end. But, she said, there will come a time when things will get better when the grieving stop thinking about a loved one for long periods of time.
“Eventually those memories that now bring tears will begin to bring smiles, and when that smiles that means you have come a long way in your grief,” she continued. “Even though we experienced healing, we will never fill those gaps, nor should we.”
Hedlund said to take comfort in knowing loved ones never leave because their presence and experience continue to influence daily lives because the time spent with them helped mold someone into who they are today, and those memories cannot be taken away.
“And that is why we are here tonight. To honor the memories of 96 people, people of all ages and races and faiths who passed away at Olean General Hospital,” she said. “It is our hope that as we honor the memory of a loved one, you will experience a sense of hope and healing.”
Hedlund said the hospital’s chaplains are available to the loved ones of those who died, and said the hospital still cares and has not forgotten about them.
“Going forward, I encourage you to establish your own meaningful ways of honoring them,” she concluded. “Plant a tree, light a candle, create a special photo album, maybe set aside a day each year to gather with family and friends for a celebration of the loved one’s life. And most of all, remember they will always be with us.”
A recitation of the poem “We Remember Them,” by P.J. Schwartz, was led by Pastor Alan Yates of the Central Baptist Church on West State Street. He also serves as one of the hospital’s chaplains.
Following the poem, the first names of all those who died at OGH from COVID-19 were read by Pastor Frank Wilson, a chaplain at the hospital, followed by a bell toll as Yates lit a candle for each of the deceased.
Service concluded with a closing prayer from the Rev. Bassey and a solo performance of “Scars in Heaven” by Dawn Elizabeth Both.