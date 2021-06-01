In a scene that was absent in 2020, the community of Portville staged its annual Memorial Day parade on Monday afternoon, beginning at Portville Central School and proceeding to Chestnut Hill Cemetery.
The traditional color guard from the American Legion Post 814 led off, while other participants included the Shriners with the Ismailia Kart Korps, a bicycle parade, the Bent Brass Band and local scouting organizations and sports teams.
A brief ceremony honoring the community and the nation’s war dead was held at the cemetery.