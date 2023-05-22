OLEAN — Local veterans groups will lead their annual observance of Memorial Day on Monday.
Olean American Legion Post 530 will conduct ceremonies at noon on Monday in Lincoln Park, rain or shine.
Master of ceremonies is Legion Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, a Navy veteran. Officers of the day are First Vice Commander James Tambash, an Army veteran; Sergeant at Arms Craig Neuland, an Army veteran; and Chaplain Michael Muir, a Navy veteran.
Scouts BSA Troops 621 and 617, and Cub Scout Pack 617 will serve as color guard and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The Olean High School band will play the national anthem.
The invocation will be given by the Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Bethany Lutheran Church. Guest speakers will be state Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda; and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello. The Navy Prayer will be offered by Muir. Rossi will give the benediction.
The Olean High School chorus will sing “God Bless America,” and the ritual team led by Craig Neuland will fire volleys. Taps will be played, with a closing statement by Tincher.
Other area observances include:
- The Allegany American Legion will host a parade starting at 9 a.m. at the Allegany Engine Co. fire hall. The parade will travel east on Main Street to the Veterans Memorial adjacent to the town hall, 52 W. Main St. A small ceremony will follow at the monument.
- The Portville Memorial American Legion will lead a parade on Monday afternoon. The parade begins at 2 p.m., with lineup at Portville Central School.
- Salamanca will host a parade Monday morning. Units will assemble at Bolivar Triangle Park on Broad Street at 9:20 a.m. The parade will proceed to Veterans Memorial Park for ceremonies.
- Wellsville will see services led by Morrison Hayes Post 702 of the American Legion at Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m, followed by services at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn and Sacred Heart cemeteries. Any club, organization or fun group are invited to participate and call Post 702 at (585) 593-5345.