PORTVILLE — Portville remembered fallen servicemen and women on Monday with a mile-long parade route.
The Veterans Honor Guard from Portville American Legion Post 814 kicked off the parade, which began at 2 p.m. under sunny skies, on Elm Street in the village.
The parade participants then marched down Main Street, where patriotic-themed music helped to create the right atmosphere for parade watchers, which turned out in larger force than last year. Bagpipes, the Bent Brass Band and the Otto-Eldred marching band were also on hand to lend their musical talents.
Adults as well as the children along the route were delighted by the Shriner Go Karts, an annual staple of the parade. Included in the more than 20 units were the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office; Portville Little League teams; Boys and Girl Scouts; as well as a parade standby, homemade floats.
Members of the public and the Portville legion continued on to Temple Street, marching to Chestnut Hill Cemetery, where ceremonies took place honoring the veterans interred there.
This year, Cattaraugus County Veterans Service Officer Steve McCord was the guest speaker at the memorial service.
The American Legion is hosted a chicken barbecue and also on site was a trailer in their parking lot in which parade goers could watch “Our Veterans, Their Stories,” a Cattaraugus County Veterans project.
For the first time, those unable to make it to the parade could watch the broadcast on Facebook.