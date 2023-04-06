TAMPA, Fla. — Melanie Ashley Yanetsko and Anthony Ralph Diliberto were united in marriage Jan. 27, 2023, in a ceremony at the Tampa River Center.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Tom and Meme Yanetsko of Olean. The maid of honor was Krista Branch of Olean, friend of the bride, and her matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Mackenzie Gnan of Olean, N.Y.
Bridesmaids were Ashley Sugar (cousin of the bride) of Euless, Texas; Ashley Pfeiffer (friend of the bride) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Kayla Tyler (cousin of the bride) of Cleveland, Ohio; Adriana Camarena (friend of the bride) of Tampa; and Madison Diliberto (future sister-in-law) of Gibsonton.
Flower boy was Jeffrey Krahe (cousin of the bride) of Brockport, N.Y.
The groom is the son of Lynn and Sal Maita (mother and stepfather) of Tampa and Eddie and Erin Diliberto (father and stepmother) of Odessa.
The best man was Josh Diliberto (brother of groom) of Gibsonton and groomsmen were Corey Matia (brother of the groom) of Newport Beach, Calif.; all friends of the groom, Garrett Clonts of Tampa, Shawn Alonso of Miami; Morgan Chan of Tampa; Kerven Germain of Tampa; and Riley McLean of Clearwater.
Ring bearer was Jacob Tyler (cousin of the bride) of San Antonio, Texas.
Joshua Yanetsko, brother of the bride, of Olney, Md., presided over the marriage ceremony. A reception followed at the Tampa River Center.
The bride is a graduate of Olean High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa. The groom is a graduate of Jesuit High School, Tampa, and the University of South Florida, Tampa.
The couple reside in Gibsonton.