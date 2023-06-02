BRADFORD, Pa. — Cody Lunn, one of the residents who lost a home to the Pleasant and Pearl streets fire that ignited late Monday, stopped into the newsroom Friday afternoon.
“J&M Closet in the Mini Mall (on East Main Street) is having a benefit and meet and greet tomorrow (Saturday) from 11 to 5,” he said. Then he put the owner of the consignment shop, Jacie Glover, on speaker phone to tell more about the event.
It is short notice, the organizers know, but what they have accomplished in two days is nothing short of miraculous and they hope the public will come to meet those who lost their homes in the fire.
“We have the whole parking lot,” Glover said. “The families will be there. Come and meet who was affected. This community has been amazing and have really been giving their all.” The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Glover and Lunn both expressed that the people who lost their homes are not yet sure what they need, materially, yet. But they both know that monetary donations go a long way.
The event will include a hot dog or hamburger with chips and a beverage for $7, kids under 12 are $5.
“Former Olean (N.Y.) chef Ryan Dupre has donated his time to cooking the food,” said Glover. And so many others have stepped up across New York and Pennsylvania to contribute to this fundraiser.
Glover tried to name all the businesses and members of the communities who have chipped in one way or another, “Otto-Eldred’s trap (shooting) team, Storm Athletic, Jarrett Machine Shop, Model T, Copy Connection, Tops, Save A Lot, Paper Factory, Arby’s, Beefeaters, McDonald’s and Burger King, BJ’s, Close’s Racing, Derrick City Diner, Legion Post 108, the Eagles, Tractor Supply … there are so many more.”
Basket raffles, face painting, snow cones and a bake sale are all part of the event.
The business has been taking in, sorting, washing and providing gently used donations of clothing and linens; however, the families can’t use much of what has been donated yet because they don’t have a place to put the items, Glover explained. Clothing items in the store will be marked down 50% as well.
Another event coming up to benefit the group is a car wash on June 11 by Storm Athletic. Advance Auto in Bradford is allowing its parking lot to be used and providing all the materials and supplies for the car wash.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward those who lost their homes in the devastating fire.