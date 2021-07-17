The most recent Medicare rating for the combined Olean and Bradford, Pa. hospitals is one out of five stars, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The listing for Olean General Hospital encompasses the Bradford Regional Medical Center campus as well. The two are considered two campuses of one hospital, and have one identification number for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a spokesperson for Upper Allegheny Health System, the parent company of the hospital.
No other comments were offered regarding the ratings.
The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates and safety of care.
The patient survey rating was also at one star.
The categories are further broken down into specific areas of care. Regarding sepsis care, the hospital had 33% of 360 patients who received appropriate care for severe sepsis and septic shock. The national average is 60%.
In emergency department care, 86% of 21 patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms received brain scan results within 45 minutes. The national average was 72%.
The hospital didn’t fare as well with the average time patients spent in the emergency department before leaving. That number was 156 minutes, while the national average is 142 minutes.
For pregnancy and delivery, none of the 41 patients had deliveries scheduled too early. The national average is 2%.
In the category of use of medical imaging, there were 43.8% of outpatients with low back pain who had an MRI without trying recommended treatments first. The national average is 39%.
The percentage of outpatient CT scans of the abdomen that were “combination” scans was 11.5%, while the national average was 6.4%.
The hospital had a result that was lower than the national average for outpatients who got cardiac imaging stress tests before low-risk outpatient surgery at 2.7%. The national average was 4.2%.
In the categories of complications and deaths, unplanned hospital visits, and payment and value of care, the hospital was at or close to national averages.
Under psychiatric care, the hospital did as well as or better than the national average in most cases. Where the rates were less dealt with patients who used tobacco and were not given referrals for counseling for it, or for follow-up care.
In the region, Olean General and UPMC Kane were both listed as acute care hospitals, which are hospitals that provide in-patient medical care and other related services for surgery, acute medical conditions or injuries.
UPMC Kane had a four-star rating from Medicare. In the category of mortality, Kane was listed at 3 of 7; in safety of care, 2 of 8; in readmission, 7 of 11; and in timely and effective care, 8 of 14.
Warren General Hospital, also an acute care facility, had a two-star rating, and three stars for a patient survey rating. Penn Highlands Elk, a critical access hospital in St. Marys, had a two-star rating, and four stars from patients. UPMC Cole, a critical access hospital in Coudersport, had a two-star rating and four stars from patients.
Brooks-TLC Hospital System Inc. in Dunkirk, an acute care hospital where the interim CEO of UAHS, Mary LaRowe, comes from, is ranked at four stars from Medicare and two stars from patients. She became the interim CEO of Upper Allegheny earlier this week with the resignation of Jeff Zewe.
Kaleida Health, the “affiliate parent” of UAHS, had a two-star rating from Medicare and patients alike.