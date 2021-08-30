OLEAN — Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminar on Wednesday.
Discussions are conducted through a Zoom meetings and sessions are approximately an hour in length, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., interactive in nature and focused upon maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit.
“If you or a family member is new to or will be new to the federal Medicare program it can be confusing and frustrating at first glance,” Smith said. Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows, various insurance options, and much more.
“Through this education series provided through collaboration with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, these sessions will help you better understand the many different parts of Medicare and what your options are when you enroll in Medicare,” Smith added.
Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care is delivered to those in attendance.
Although the seminar will be through Zoom, individual meetings can also be scheduled through by appointment only. Call (716) 379-3562 to schedule.
Upcoming webinars are set for the first Wednesday of the month, which is Oct. 6. Both organizations make these educational benefits free for chamber members as a way to strengthen the residents and business community members.
GOACC encourages feedback from attendees to help consistently define the topics and areas of interest.