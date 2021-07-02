OLEAN — Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminar on Wednesday through GoogleMeet.
Sessions are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., will be approximately an hour in length, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., interactive in nature and focus on maximizing your Medicare insurance benefit.
“Medicare can be confusing to understand,” Smith said. “when do I sign up? what if I’m still working when I turn 65? how do I decide what plan is best for me?”
Through this education series provided through Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, these sessions will help you better understand the many different parts of Medicare and what your options are when you enroll in Medicare.
Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows, various insurance options and more.
“Questions such as which parts of Medicare you need, when to enroll to avoid penalties and what it doesn’t cover will be answered,” Smith said.
Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care is delivered to those in attendance.
Upcoming webinars are set for the first Wednesday of the month, which are Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.
These educational benefits are free for chamber members as a way to strengthen the residents and business community members. GOACC encourages feedback from attendees to help consistently define the topics and areas of interest.