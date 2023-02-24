OLEAN — Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminar for Wednesday.
Discussions are conducted through a Zoom meeting. The session will be approximately one hour, beginning at 6 p.m., and will focus on maximizing Medicare insurance benefits.
“If you or a family member is new to or will be new to the federal Medicare program it can be confusing and frustrating at first glance,” Smith said.
Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows and various insurance options.
Those interested should contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com to reserve their spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care is delivered to those in attendance.
Although the seminar will be through Zoom, individual meetings can also be scheduled through Thoughtful Insurance. Located in Holiday Park Center-Suite 509, 2656 W. State St. Call (716) 379-3562 to schedule.
Both organizations make these educational benefits free for Chamber members as a way to strengthen the residents and business community members. GOACC encourages feedback from attendees to help consistently define the topics and areas of interest. Upcoming webinars are set for the first Wednesday of the month: April 5, May 3 and June 7.