ELBA (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in western New York, according to state police.

The Mercy Flight helicopter went down in the Genesee County town of Elba, police said in a tweet just after 1:30 p.m.

A photo on the website of The Daily News of Batavia shows smoke rising from wreckage in a field.

Mercy Flight, based in Buffalo, transports patients to area hospitals in a Bell 429 helicopter, according to the not-for-profit company's website. The twin-engine aircraft is housed at the Genesee County Airport.

That's a little less than 3 miles from the crash site.

Additional information was not immediately available.

