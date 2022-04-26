ELBA (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in western New York, according to state police.
The Mercy Flight helicopter went down in the Genesee County town of Elba, police said in a tweet just after 1:30 p.m.
A photo on the website of The Daily News of Batavia shows smoke rising from wreckage in a field.
Mercy Flight, based in Buffalo, transports patients to area hospitals in a Bell 429 helicopter, according to the not-for-profit company's website. The twin-engine aircraft is housed at the Genesee County Airport.
That's a little less than 3 miles from the crash site.
Additional information was not immediately available.