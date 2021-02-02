The hospitals in Olean and Bradford, Pa. have been inundated with phone calls and emails from people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rumors of possible vaccine availability at various places are sending people scrambling to get on lists or to secure appointments for a vaccine.
This sense of urgency is not necessary, explained Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
“This is not like a Black Friday sale where you need to sleep outside of the store to have a chance at getting a new toy,” Mills said Monday.
While the vaccine is important — and Mills urges people to get it when they are able — he explained there is no urgency for the general public.
“The urgency was for health care personnel as the concern was there wouldn’t be enough folks to provide care for those with COVID,” he said.
The vaccine is being manufactured as quickly as possible, but demand is much greater than the supply. There isn’t enough for everyone yet, but it’s coming, Mills said.
“The simple reality is that the companies cannot make it fast enough,” Mills said. “As soon as vaccine is available, it is going into arms.
“Our government is trying to get an orderly process so that the higher risk groups are first in line,” Mills said. “Unfortunately the expansion of groups eligible for vaccination did nothing but increase the sense of panic and scarcity for no rational reason.
“Everybody is at risk for this disease and luckily 80% of the cases are mild, but if you have been doing the proper mitigation strategies and haven’t been infected yet, then you just have to keep it up a little longer,” he added.
The precautions that people should have been following since last March are still the best ways to protect oneself — washing hands, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing. Getting the vaccine doesn’t mean that mask-wearing is over.
“A common misconception is that once you are vaccinated you can stop all of the precautionary measures,” Mills said. “That is simply not true. Not everyone that gets vaccinated is guaranteed to be protected.
“The current vaccines are pretty good, but they are not 100% effective. So you still need to do all the measures to protect yourself and those around you,” he explained.
It isn’t necessary to shop around for places in other counties where the vaccines are available, in what has become known as vaccine tourism.
“There are many people who are computer savvy and spend many hours searching for where vaccine is available, then driving many miles to get a shot,” Mills said. “I suppose if that’s how you want to spend your time you certainly can. But I would ask that you not call the departments of health, local pharmacies, local hospitals, etc. on a repeated basis as this does nothing more than prevent them from doing their jobs. Not to mention it is incredibly frustrating to those making the calls.”
More doses of the vaccine will be coming, the doctor reiterated.
“President Biden’s team is working on a more efficient way to provide vaccinations so just continue to be patient,” Mills urged. “Everyone’s goal is to vaccinate everyone across the globe. That is how we will end the pandemic, but unfortunately this will not happen quickly.
“The U.S. apparently will be the first country with most of the population immunized, and that will happen before some less fortunate countries even provide their first vaccination,” he added.
Until about 70 to 80% of the population are vaccinated, the battle with COVID-19 will continue.
“My best suggestion is to pay attention to the news to see when and where vaccine is available,” Mills said. “Go get it as soon as you can. COVID has been very disruptive to all of our lives, so don’t let the hunt for vaccine ruin the next several months.”
The link for a vaccination schedule and registration by the Cattaraugus County Health Department is as follows: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=50501040.