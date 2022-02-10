The Maryland Air National Guard Bureau is reviewing the public comments received on the proposed low-fly training zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds region.
Capt. Benjamin Hughes of the Maryland Guard state public affairs office said comments were received from various agencies and political representatives as well.
“The Air National Guard reviews and considers each comment received and the team at National Guard Bureau is working through addressing the comments,” Hughes said. “Until they have the opportunity to review and consider each comment, the team will not proceed forward.”
The area’s tourism agency, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, hadn’t heard a word.
“I have not received any communication in response to our submitted comments,” said Linda Devlin, executive director.
Hughes did not indicate how long the process might take.
At issue is a proposal by the Maryland Air National Guard for the Duke Low Military Operations Area, a low-flying training area over the PA Wilds, which includes McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania. Parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York could also be affected by the flights.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than 6 total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be above 1,000 feet. The flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, read information from the Guard.
A draft assessment on the project said there would be no significant impact on the ground below. However, since the assessment came out, local residents, tourism groups and politicians have spoken out about keeping the natural peace and beauty of the PA Wilds as is.
Locals are hopeful that the Guard will hold public meetings to answer questions and allay concerns.