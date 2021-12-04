BRADFORD, Pa. — It doesn’t appear that public meetings on the proposed Maryland Air National Guard’s low-fly zone over the Twin Tiers will happen this year.
And U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., has added his voice in “vehement opposition” to the proposal by the Maryland Air Guard.
At issue is a proposal for jet pilot training at low altitudes — as low as 100 feet — over the Pennsylvania Wilds region that includes McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania as well as some parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York.
In October, the Maryland Guard released an environmental assessment on the proposal, finding a low-fly zone would have no significant impact.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than six total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet.
Flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
Much of training would involve A-10 Thunderbolt II jet pilots practicing maneuvers to give close air support to U.S. ground forces, a mission that can bring the A-10, nicknamed the “Warthog,” down to treetop level. The A-10’s slower air speed and armament, particularly its rotary cannon in its nose, was designed to be devastating to enemy vehicles and troops moving toward or engaged with U.S. ground forces.
Despite a week-long effort to reach the Maryland Guard, most of The Era’s questions have gone unanswered. Deputy Public Affairs Officer Capt. Ben Hughes was able to offer limited information.
He said the Guard has heard the public’s request for public meetings, and has extended the public comment period to Dec. 31 from its original date of Dec. 15.
“I believe there is no plan for public meetings while the comment period is on,” Hughes said. He explained the requests and comments received will be evaluated at the beginning of next year, and decisions about how to proceed would likely happen then.
A statement on the website for the proposal stated: “The Air National Guard (ANG) will review any and all comments before making a decision on whether there is sufficient interest in having a public meeting and whether such a meeting would be beneficial or necessary.”
Jamie Flanders, airspace manager for the Air National Guard, didn’t return messages to The Era. He told other media that people in the low-fly zone wouldn’t notice a change.
“Military routes already go down to 100 feet, so there should be no change. If you’re not affected now, you won’t be affected later.”
The FAA has final say over the proposal.
On Friday, Thompson sent a letter to Maryland Air National Guard officials expressing his concern about, and opposition, to the proposal.
“This region is home to thousands of acres of land serving as wildlife habitat and where public recreation and tourism opportunities are abundant and a key driver of the regional economy,” Thompson wrote. “While I can appreciate and understand the need for real-life training scenarios and am grateful for the dedication to duty of the Air National Guard, I must express my disappointment and vehement opposition to this new proposed Low (Military Operations Area).”
The potential of impact to the Pennsylvania Wilds is of utmost importance.
“This unique area contains the Commonwealth’s greatest concentration of public lands, the state’s largest acreage of wilderness, is home to two National Wild and Scenic Rivers, the largest elk herd in the Northeast and the Allegheny National Forest,” Thompson said.
“If enacted, this proposal would cause extreme disruptions for residents and visitors while having significant negative impacts on these communities relying on the outdoors for steady tourism revenue, which is a $1.85 billion industry making up 11 percent of the region’s economy.”
He continued, “I remain concerned about the effects the proposed MOA will have on wildlife. As stated previously, this area is home to the largest elk herd in the Northeastern United States, countless migratory birds, nesting eagle sites, and more.”
Thompson requested that a full environmental impact statement be completed, and requested “in-person public engagement.”
He added, “most importantly, consider other viable locations where the potential environmental and economic impact will be marginal.”
Thompson copied the letter to Gov. Tom Wolf and Brigadier Gen. Michael J. Regan Jr., deputy adjutant general of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.