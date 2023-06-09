BRADFORD, Pa. — The Maryland Air National Guard has posted online answers to nearly 500 public comments about its proposed low-flying training zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds — and nearly all of them are “No.”
Maj. Benjamin Hughes, spokesman for the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing, explained.
“The public review period of the Draft Final (Environmental Assessment) ended on May 17, 2023,” Hughes said. “The National Guard Bureau is currently addressing the responses received, as appropriate, in the Final Environmental Assessment and the accompanying Comments and Responses document.”
That document is available on the website https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ under “Duke MOA Environmental Assessment Comment Summary.”
Hughes said the next step is that if the Guard determines their Finding of No Significant Impact is appropriate, the Final Environmental Assessment will be prepared and the documents will be sent to the Federal Aviation Administration, which has final approval over the proposal.
BACKGROUND
At issue is a proposal for jet pilot training at low altitudes — as low as 100 feet — over McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and some parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York.
In October 2021, the Maryland Guard released an environmental assessment on the proposal, finding a low-fly zone would have no significant impact on the region, its wildlife, its residents, its businesses or on anything else.
The proposal is for flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than six total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet.
Flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, reads information from the ANG.
Much of training would involve A-10 Thunderbolt II jet pilots practicing maneuvers to give close air support to U.S. ground forces, a mission that can bring the A-10, nicknamed the “Warthog,” down to treetop level.
QUESTIONS
Throughout the process, local elected officials, economic development folks and people from all walks of life in the Pennsylvania Wilds spoke up with concerns — what about our tourism economy, our peace and tranquility, the elk, the dark skies at Cherry Springs, the farms, the hunting, the fishing? Requests were made — even by our Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and by Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson — to the Maryland Guard to conduct a full environmental impact statement rather than just an assessment. That answer, from what Hughes said and from what the comment summary reads, is no.
“Determinations regarding the preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) are driven by the potential for significant impacts of the proposed action or alternatives,” Hughes said. In simpler terms, an assessment is done to determine if impacts exist. If they do, then a full impact statement is prepared. However, in this case, the Guard feels no significant impacts will be felt. “Based on the EA that has been prepared, the proposed action would result in no significant impacts.”
Their obligation has been fulfilled under the National Environmental Policy Act — NEPA.
What about public meetings, so people in the region can better understand the Guard’s plans? Again, no.
“The NGB has always been open to holding meetings with government agencies, as requested,” Hughes said. “Meetings were held with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources early in the NEPA process, which is documented in the EA. No other agencies have requested meetings during the process. Public meetings are not typically held for an EA.”
The public was offered comment periods, and substantive comments were addressed in the Comments and Responses document.
“Approximately 430 comments were received during the Draft EA comment period and approximately 230 comments were received during the Draft Final EA comment period,” Hughes said. All were entered into the administrative record. “Some comments resulted in corrections or modifications to the body of the (Draft Environmental Assessment).”
RESPONSES
What about concerns with the noise? Would it be possible to stage a flyover to see what the impact is of the noise, some commenters asked. No, the Guard responded. What about letting people know a flight schedule in advance? Again, no. Noise wasn’t found to have a significant impact in the assessment, so mitigation factors do not need to be considered, the report indicated.
What about the region’s tourism economy, and the tremendous amount of money invested into the Pennsylvania Wilds to bring tourists here? Many commenters asked whether the Guard Bureau considered the impact on tourism.
“While the NGB acknowledges possible impacts on tourism areas located under the loudest areas of the airspace, there is not a way to forecast a quantifiable impact on outdoor recreation and tourism from the proposed overflight activity,” the response from the Guard read.
“The distribution of proposed training would occur across a vast area of airspace,” the response continued, saying it was approximately 1,727 square nautical miles, or about 2,287 square miles of airspace.
The response continued, saying it was unlikely that anyone would experience the flyovers all that often.
“The likelihood of an individual experiencing an overflight is relatively low. Impacts to visitor experience would be intermittent, occurring only when aircraft are operating in the area,” the response read. “An individual’s reaction to an overflight varies based on personal factors as well as factors such as proximity to the sound source, the setting of a specific recreational area, and the recreational activities in which the individual is engaged.”
Might it be enough to drive visitors away, commenters asked.
“Impacts on visitors from aircraft are only one of numerous factors that can affect visitor enjoyment,” the response read. “It is not expected that the nature or tempo of the training would be at such a level that individuals recreating and hunting within recreational areas would experience extreme, consistent, routine, or even daily overflights.”
How long does the Maryland Guard anticipate needing to use the low military operations area? That will be determined by training needs, the report indicated. Should they require more than 170 days a year, additional NEPA analysis would be conducted.
Commenters asked, If this were to be approved, how might a citizen go about filing a complaint or asking a question?
“Questions and concerns regarding 175 WG training operations can be emailed to the Eastern Area Defense Sector at https://www.eads.ang.af.mil/Contact-Us/. This Office will be able to address concerns regarding 175 WG operations. Complaints will be reviewed to determine the appropriate response.”