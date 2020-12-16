BRADFORD, Pa. — Starting in 2021, McKean County veterans will receive medical treatment at a new facility.
The McKean County VA Clinic is slated to relocate early next year to 14 Foster Brook Blvd., Bradford, according to Sarah Gudgeon, public affairs officer for the Erie VA Medical Center.
Services will continue to be available to veterans in the meantime, Gudgeon indicated.
“Veterans can continue to rely on high-quality health care throughout this transition,” she said.
The clinic is currently located at 23 Kennedy St., Suite 102.
“Construction of this new 7,200 square-foot clinic is currently underway and will feature five exam rooms, including a designated women’s health area, three telehealth rooms for virtual care services, a procedure/specialty clinic room, an education and conference room, a lab area, and administrative offices,” said Gudgeon. “Ample parking space is available for easy access to the clinic.”
She said the facility is moving as part of a newly awarded contract with Valor Healthcare.
Valor is a contract provider of community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) that serves veterans in more than 30 clinics across the nation, according to the company’s website.
“As a contracted facility, the McKean VA Clinic will be staffed and operated by Valor Healthcare in close collaboration with the Erie VAMC,” Gudgeon explained. “Staff will include a medical director, clinic administrator, RN, LPN, administrative assistant, and a lab technician in addition to a VA telehealth technician to assist with virtual care needs.”
Patients of the McKean County facility will receive a letter notifying them of the relocation once a moving date is set.
“Veterans will continue to receive seamless uninterrupted care throughout this transition to the new clinic,” Gudgeon assured patients.
She talked about the services the local clinic provides to McKean County veterans.
“The McKean VA Clinic serves more than 1,100 veterans throughout the area,” she said. “The clinic provides a wide range of services including primary care, medication management, dietitian services, diabetes management, health education, nursing services, phlebotomy, women’s health services, and a variety of specialty care services including telehealth and virtual care. Behavioral Health care is also available virtually for mental health care needs.”
Veterans may continue to contact the McKean VA Clinic for any health care needs. Also, the clinic is accepting new patients. Anyone who served in the military may be eligible for VA health care.
Current patients can connect with the McKean County VA Clinic by calling the Erie VAMC Call Center at 814-868-8661 and pressing option 2. Otherwise, apply at va.gov or call the above number and press 4 to speak with the VA’s eligibility team.