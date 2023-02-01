Knox and Kane Trail

The Knox & Kane Rail Trailhead in the Kinzua Bridge State Park.

MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — And the award for best trail in Pennsylvania goes to ... the Mount Jewett section of the Knox and Kane Rail Trail.

The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail club section is a 7.8-mile-long section of the longer Knox & Kane Rail Trail in McKean County. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking, and horseback riding. In winter months, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling are also popular.

