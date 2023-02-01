MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — And the award for best trail in Pennsylvania goes to ... the Mount Jewett section of the Knox and Kane Rail Trail.
The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail club section is a 7.8-mile-long section of the longer Knox & Kane Rail Trail in McKean County. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking, and horseback riding. In winter months, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling are also popular.
The Knox & Kane Rail Trail consists of almost 75 miles, 40 of which are completed, in four counties (McKean, Elk, Forest, and Clarion) of outdoor fun for families. And the section that moves people from U.S. Route 219 at Lantz Corners to right near the skywalk of the Kinzua Bridge at its namesake’s state park was just awarded Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
MJ2KB club president Carolyn Stroup said, “I have been sitting on this news, waiting to be able to tell the group about it, but it wasn’t released in time for our last club meeting. This is such good news. We are very grateful to receive this prestigious award. This is an honor and a tribute to how well our trail club members work as a team.”
The next meeting of the MJ2KB trail club is at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Mount Jewett Memorial Library. Meetings and membership are open to the public.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Tuesday the section had been named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year, stating, “Trails play an important role in supporting communities across the commonwealth by connecting people to nature, recreation opportunities, communities and the surrounding history, new businesses and so much more. Congratulations to the MJ2KB Trail Club for this honor and special thanks for the hard work to support and uplift this trail.”
Stroup agreed with Dunn, it is the club members and volunteers who make the trail what it is. She said, “The work they do to keep the trail going and to maintain what we have, we couldn’t do any of this without them.”
Part of the award, Stroup added, will be to apply for a mini-grant that supports the trail education and outreach work, though she said she will wait until after the next meeting to figure out what the project will be.
“There is already a pavilion going in at the Kinzua Bridge State Park that will be part of the trail, our members and volunteers maintain that as well.” She explained this is the beginning of their section of trail, “it actually ends after Lantz Corners.” There are also four pavilions with picnic tables along the 8-mile stretch. “People have told us they really appreciate the pavilions. They have been caught in the rain and were able to find shelter. Others have told us that the pavilions have been their points of destination along the trail,” Stroup added. And, the trail also already includes interpretive signs along the way.
Stroup told DCNR, “We are excited and look forward to collaborating with DCNR and WeConservePA to provide education that will increase community involvement on the Knox & Kane Rail Trail and promote trails in the PA Wilds.”
This is one of the only sections that allows equestrian and snowmobiling. “It’s really quite a unique trail section, even for 8 miles. Other sections don’t have this. A mural went in 2022 on a barn that faces the trail, it is a beautiful American flag, there are trestle bridges along the way, and many access points. It is a wonderful trail for everyone.”
Visit the MJ2KB Trail Club website for more information.
Kinzua Bridge State Park uses MJ2KB’s section of trail for nature walks and naturalist events throughout the year. The trail highlights the environmental and historical aspects of the area in a series of interpretive signs placed along the 7.8 miles. The trail is also important to the community, which has used the trail for events like senior citizen rides, special hikes, bike races and marathons.
The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates the Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails across the state, and to raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s land and water trail network. Pennsylvania continues its tradition of being a leader in trail development by providing its citizens and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails. In an effort to close the gaps in this network and bring trails close to everyone, DCNR has established a goal to have a trail within 10 minutes of all Pennsylvanians.
The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee is charged with implementing the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Trails Strategic Plan to develop a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all. The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding.
ExplorePaTrails offers details on more than 650 trails covering almost 12,000 miles in Pennsylvania.