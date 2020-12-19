BRADFORD, Pa. — Former McKean County commissioner Joe DeMott Jr. of Port Allegany passed away Thursday at the age of 73.
DeMott was a very active member of his community and held numerous political posts during this lifetime.
“Joe was very thoughtful and a good man to work with. He did have the interests of the community and county in mind when he was commissioner,” McKean County Commissioner Cliff Lane said. “He was definitely involved in historic endeavors. That was definitely a passion of his — and of course, basketball.
“The thing I will miss most about Joe is Joe’s willingness to talk in a straightforward manner. He had very strong opinions on things, but he also had respect for others,” Lane added.
In addition to serving as county commissioner, DeMott served as Port Allegany mayor for 18 years and also held a position on the borough council. He was also a veteran, having served in both the U.S. Army Reserve and the Pennsylvania National Guard.
“I was trying to find the right words to inform the many friends and former coworkers of Commissioner Joseph DeMott (Joe) here at the Courthouse of his passing,” McKean County President Judge John H. Pavlock said. “First, I wrote: ‘Joe was a great guy’ and ‘he was a great Commissioner.’ Both of those statements are true, but they don’t fully capture the immense, lasting and positive effect he had on operations and on us.
“What I decided to say, the still inadequate but best words I could find, was: ‘Joe was a great human being!’ There was just something about Joe’s SOUL, his kindness, thoughtfulness, intelligence and understanding that endeared him to everyone,” Pavlock said. “Joe always listened to what you had to say. Therefore, his decisions were respected, even when he disagreed with your position or request.”
DeMott and his wife, Suzanne, owned and operated DeMott’s Pharmacy in Port Allegany for more than 20 years, a pharmacy of the same name in Smethport for 25 years and the Galeton Drug Store for 11 years.
They also operated DeMott’s True Value Hardware in Port Allegany for 11 years.
DeMott served as mayor of Port Allegany for 18 years. He served another five years as a borough councilman. DeMott was a long-standing member of the Port Allegany Rotary Club and served as president of the organization.
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, also shared his memories of DeMott, noting a personal as well as political connection as the two both lived in the Port Allegany area.
“I have known him my whole life. He actually was my Little League coach,” Causer explained. On the political side, Causer also had positive experiences to share.
“He was a really good man. I worked closely with him when he was county commissioner. He was a very dedicated public servant who really cared deeply for all of our county residents and worked very hard on their behalf,” Causer said. “He will certainly be missed.”
DeMott served on numerous boards and authorities during his lifetime, including as chairman of the Bradford Regional Airport Authority, chairman of the Ridgway-based North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, co-chairman of the McKean County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and treasurer of the Pennsylvania Counties Healthcare Insurance Purchasing Cooperative.
He also served as a member of the McKean County Collaborative Board, the Advisory Board at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, the Victim’s Resources Board and the Economic and Community Development Committee for the Pennsylvania Association of County Commissioners.