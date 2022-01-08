BRADFORD, Pa. — For more than 50 years, the Meals on Wheels program has provided nutritious meals to the elderly and disabled in their homes throughout McKean County.
When the program, which has been operated by Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) for the past several years, didn’t receive a much-needed grant to cover the cost of operation, coordinators were not sure what to do next.
Fortunately, help came from the Church of Ascension in Bradford which has been “known for feeding the community both spiritually and physically” for a number of years.
“When we heard that Meals on Wheels had a budget deficit due to a grant falling through, it was a no-brainer that Ascension would want to help out” said Rev. Stacey Fussell, Rector.
“Making sure folks are fed physically as well as spiritually is a big part of what we do. The fact that we learned of the need shortly after the death of our beloved parishioner, Bill Walb, made it especially meaningful to be able to honor his memory by helping the program he was part of for over 40 years.”
Fussell said Walb not only drove and delivered meals, but also recruited drivers, served on the board and followed the program from its operations at the American Red Cross to the YWCA Bradford and finally to BRMC.
She said the gift is also given in honor of Walb’s Meals on Wheels partner and wife, Marlene, and Ascension’s Senior Warden and longtime BRMC Volunteer Coordinator, Stacy Shotts Williams.
Fussell noted that Ascension, which was financially able to cover the funds needed for Meals on Wheels, is thankful to the generosity of church leaders.
“The church’s investments did very well this past year and we chose to pass that blessing along. I was so thrilled and proud that the church’s leadership (vestry) decided to cover the entire $30,000 shortfall for the Meals on Wheels 2021 program,” Fussell explained.
Williams said Meals on Wheels promotes the dignity and independence of older adults, persons with disabilities and other homebound persons throughout McKean County through the delivery of nutritious hot and cold meals as well as coordinating needed services.
“The program relies on grants to cover the cost of serving individuals who qualify for free and discounted meals,” Williams added. “The program experienced a shortfall as one of the granting organizations made the decision to hold funding and restructure their grant program.”
She added, “The Vestry of the Church voted to pass on their blessings to the Meals on Wheels program in order to feed those in need throughout the county.”
For his part, Frank Kemick, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels, is also grateful for the help from the church.
“We are so appreciative of Ascension’s generosity and support of our program and the community members in need,” Kemick remarked.