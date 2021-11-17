Capitol riot suspect William Blauser of McKean County, Pa., entered a guilty plea in federal court on Monday to one charge of demonstrating in a Capitol building.
Blauser, a Vietnam War veteran and retired mail carrier from Ludlow, accepted a plea agreement for his actions on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
According to the statement of offense, Blauser traveled from Pennsylvania to D.C. with Pauline Bauer, who was also charged, to attend a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump. After Trump spoke, Blauser walked to the U.S. Capitol building, where at 2:43 p.m., he and Bauer “pushed through the crowd and past law enforcement officers to enter the U.S. Capitol through the East Rotunda doors.”
The statement indicated at least three officers were attempting to stop the crowd’s entry, but Blauser and Bauer entered the Capitol building. He was carrying a sign that read, “Walk as Free People,” and was standing near Bauer when she yelled, “bring them out, they’re criminals … they need to hang.”
At 3:02 p.m., the pair were involved “in a brief skirmish with law enforcement” as they were resisting efforts to be pushed out of the Capitol Rotunda. The two left the building at 3:21 p.m., the statement read. Blauser acknowledged that he and Bauer were captured in a photo while inside the Capitol.
According to the plea agreement, the charge to which Blauser pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of 6 months of imprisonment, and a fine of not more than $5,000. The U.S. Attorney’s office made no sentencing recommendation; the sentence will be under the discretion of the judge.
The agreement also indicated that Blauser agreed to allow law enforcement to review any social media accounts for statements and postings on and around Jan. 6 prior to sentencing.
The U.S. Attorney’s office, represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney James Peterson, agreed not to seek a change in Blauser’s release conditions pending sentencing. He remains free on his own recognizance. Blauser agreed to a stipulation to hold further hearings by video conference or teleconference, the statement indicated.
He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol. Peterson indicated a total of $1,495,326.55 in damages were done to the Capitol on the day of the riots.
Meanwhile, Bauer remains incarcerated, where she has been since September after refusing to comply with conditions of her release. In a motion for reconsideration of her detention order filed by standby counsel Carmen Hernandez, Bauer said, “I have learned the error of my ways and will agree to adhere to the conditions of release.”
In the motion, Hernandez argued that Bauer is not a flight risk, has no prior convictions, runs a business in McKean County and is no danger to the community.
As of Tuesday, Judge Trevor N. McFadden was taking the matter under advisement.