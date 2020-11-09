LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A McKean County man died in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on Route 646 in Keating Township.
Donald J. Fowler Jr., 51, of Gifford, died before police arrived on scene, according to Lewis Run-based state police.
Police said that at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, a van driven by Robert J. Vargas, 34, Bradford, was traveling south in the southbound lane of Route 646, while a car driven by Fowler was traveling north in the northbound lane.
The van “failed to yield to oncoming traffic while rolling through a stop sign,” a press release from police read. The van struck the car head-on in the northbound lane.
After impact, the van rotated about 150 degrees clockwise while moving south and came to final rest facing west between the two lanes of travel. Meanwhile, the car overturned about 180 degrees clockwise while moving southwest off the west side of the road, police reported. The car came to rest on its roof facing north.
According to police, there were eight people in the van including the driver, and their injuries ranged from no injuries to minor injuries. Fowler was the only person in the car.
A 17-year-old from Bradford was transported to Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, N.Y., and Vargas and a 13-year-old male were transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center for treatment. Four others — Collin R. Maines, 26, of Lewis Run, a 13-year-old male, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male — were transported to Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, police said.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Assisting on scene were the Hilltop Fire Department, the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, Priority Care EMS and Bradford City EMS.
Police did not say where the van was from, but several reports from the community indicate it was a Beacon Light group home van.
Officials at Journey Health System, parent company of Beacon Light, were not available for comment Sunday.