LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A McKean County man faces more than 200 charges of sexual assault of a juvenile after a month-long investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Darvin Carpenter, 51, was arraigned in Magisterial District Court and, unable to post bail, remanded to McKean County Jail.

Lewis Run-based state police reported that they received information on June 15 regarding the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile. Through the course of the investigation, four additional alleged juvenile victims were identified and they reported alleged acts of sexual abuse dating from April 2000 through June 2022.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social