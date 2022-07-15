LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A McKean County man faces more than 200 charges of sexual assault of a juvenile after a month-long investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
Darvin Carpenter, 51, was arraigned in Magisterial District Court and, unable to post bail, remanded to McKean County Jail.
Lewis Run-based state police reported that they received information on June 15 regarding the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile. Through the course of the investigation, four additional alleged juvenile victims were identified and they reported alleged acts of sexual abuse dating from April 2000 through June 2022.