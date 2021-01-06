MOUNT JEWETT, Pa. — A Mount Jewett man died in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Sergeant Township, McKean County.
Russell D. Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lewis Run-based state police.
Police said troopers responded at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday to a crash on Clermont Road. Upon investigation, they determined that a Chevrolet vehicle driven by Walker was traveling west on Clermont Road, when it went out of control and drifted into the eastbound lane.
At the same time, a Peterbilt vehicle driven by Steven D. Sharrar, 54, of Clarion, was traveling east on Clermont Road. Sharrar tried to stop, but was unable to do so before striking the passenger side of Walker’s vehicle in the eastbound lane, police reported.
Both vehicles came to rest off the shoulder of the eastbound lane.
Walker was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No other injuries were reported.
Police said Walker’s vehicle sustained disabling damage, while Sharrar’s vehicle sustained front-end damage.
Assisting on scene were the McKean County District Attorney’s Office, Priority Care and Mount Jewett ambulances, and the following fire departments: Clermont, Hamlin Township, Norwich Township and Mount Jewett.