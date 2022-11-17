BRADFORD, Pa. — A McKean County man is in jail on $1 million bail for allegedly selling another man fentanyl, leading to an overdose death.
Paul Robert McMahon, 28, of Kane, but who was already incarcerated on other charges, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; three counts of criminal use of a communications facility, third-degree misdemeanors; one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, McMahon sold fentanyl to Alex Kirsten on May 4, May 5 and May 6, which led to Kirsten’s death on May 6.
At 2:45 p.m. on May 6, McKean County 911 received a call due to Kirsten, 35, being found unresponsive at a Pine Street address in Kane. Members of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane Borough Police, McKean County District Attorney’s Office and Emergy Care Ambulance responded to the scene, where Kirsten was pronounced dead, the complaint stated.
At 4:44 p.m. May 6, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer contacted state police to request they take over the investigation as Kirsten’s death appeared to be an overdose. Trooper Eric Thompson arrived on the scene at 5:36 p.m. While searching the scene for evidence, multiple items of suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located and seized, the complaint stated.
An autopsy on Kirsten was performed May 9 and the report concluded that his death was caused by fentanyl toxicity. Lab reports indicated the residue in a metal spoon seized at the residence contained fentanyl, according to the complaint.
The trooper found that Kirsten and McMahon had communicated three times — the 4th, 5th and 6th — in regard to Kirsten buying drugs from McMahon. Communication records indicated Kirsten had bought drugs from McMahon on those occasions, the last of which was two hours and nine minutes prior to his death.
On Aug. 1, state police interviewed McMahon, who allegedly admitted to distributing controlled substances to Kirsten on the three days in question. On the day of Kirsten’s death, he “provided the victim with a clear taped up bag that he believed contained heroin based on what and where it came from,” the complaint stated.
McMahon was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge David Engman who, at Shaffer’s request, set bail at $1 million.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 28 at Engman’s court in Kane.
McMahon remains incarcerated. He is facing charges in five other cases involving drugs, theft, firearms, and threats.