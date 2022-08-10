SMETHPORT, Pa. — The 116th McKean County Fair kicks off Sunday in East Smethport, with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by a vesper service at 6:30 p.m.
Daily shows this year, starting Monday, will include the Flying Wallendas with their high-wire acts that defy gravity; blacksmith Jason Anderson who makes an art of the old-fashioned trade; Marty’s Bubble Gum Machine, a musical and fun interactive show for children; and The Rhinestone Roper Daniel Lee Mink with his trick roping, knife-throwing, gun spinning and horse tricks.
There will also be mobile glassblower Ryan Gothrup, who brings the artistry and education of glass making beyond the studio walls to share with the public; Doug Ryan, a chainsaw carving artist who will carve in person at the fair; and Bwana Jim’s Wildlife show, which is always popular with his animals and jokes.
Also throughout the week, bingo will be held in the Grange building, and the McKean County Historical Society will have a display, as will the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
MONDAY is SPCA day. The carnival — Sunshine Shows LLC — opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by the grand parade at 7 p.m., the Bucktail Mounted Shooting demonstration at 7:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m., alumni queens on the mini stage.
Earlier in the day, at noon is the 4-H Livestock weigh-in. At 1 p.m. is the pet show, and from 1 p.m. until completed is the judging of exhibits in the Charles Irons Exhibit Hall. Rabbit judging is at 1 p.m.
TUESDAY is Energy Day. The carnival opens at 5 p.m., a baked food sale will be held at 6 p.m., and live music starts at 7 p.m. with Take 3 and Tyler Calkins. A Jeep obstacle course will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, at 10 a.m. will be a 4-H open dairy show and horse show.
WEDNESDAY is Veterans Day. All veterans and active duty military personnel with proof of service will be admitted free onto the grounds all day. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. A miniature horse pull is set for 6 p.m.
Also at 6 p.m. is a Veterans Day program with Brianna Blankenship.
At 7 p.m. is a talent contest, and at 7:30 p.m. are truck and side-by-side drag races.
Earlier in the day, 4-H open livestock judging begins at 8 a.m. with dairy goat judging to follow.
THURSDAY at the fair is Senior Citizens Day. Seniors age 62 and over will be admitted free onto the grounds all day. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. is a Senior Citizens’ program with Tami Johnson, Joe Rolick and John Moore. At 2 p.m., the carnival opens. From 5 to 7 p.m., Johnson, Rolick and Moore will perform on the Irons Stage. At 6 p.m. is the 4-H Livestock sale.
From 6 to 9 p.m. is Hannon’s Remedy performing on the mini stage. At 7:30 p.m. is the tractor pull, followed by a barn dance at 9 p.m.
Earlier in the day, an open horse show will be held at 10 a.m.
FRIDAY is Farm Safety and Family Day. At noon, Pepsi Family Day activities will be held. From 1 to 5 p.m. will be Touch a Truck. The carnival opens at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. is 4-H pony rides. At 4:30 p.m. is the goat obstacle course and animal dress up.
At 5:30 p.m. begins one of the fair’s highlights — the Queen’s Coronation contest. Queen candidates are Miss Bradford Kailee Peterson, Miss Smethport Faith Miller, Miss Port Allegany Chloe Cramer, Miss Kane Brooklyn Ribble and Miss Otto-Eldred Sarah Beaver.
At 7:30 p.m. is the Queen’s Coronation celebration.
From 8 to 11 p.m., JD Casper — as seen on NBC’s “The Voice” — performs on the track stage.
SATURDAY is Fire Prevention Day, sponsored by McKan Trucking LLC and PV Paving & Concrete LLC. All local fire personnel are admitted free all day with proper ID.
Fire demonstrations will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The carnival opens at noon.
The karaoke contest begins at 1 p.m., followed by the beautiful baby contest at 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m. will be an auction of items made by the blacksmith and wood carver.
At 6 p.m. is the demolition derby. From 8 to 11 p.m., County Lines performs.
The removal of exhibits begins at 9 p.m.