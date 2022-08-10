Queen candidates

The reigning McKean County Fair Queen Jenny Crowley poses with this year’s hopefuls, from left, Miss Bradford Kailee Peterson, Miss Smethport Faith Miller, Miss Port Allegany Chloe Cramer, Miss Kane Brooklyn Ribble and Miss Otto-Eldred Sarah Beaver.

 Photo provided

SMETHPORT, Pa. — The 116th McKean County Fair kicks off Sunday in East Smethport, with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by a vesper service at 6:30 p.m.

Daily shows this year, starting Monday, will include the Flying Wallendas with their high-wire acts that defy gravity; blacksmith Jason Anderson who makes an art of the old-fashioned trade; Marty’s Bubble Gum Machine, a musical and fun interactive show for children; and The Rhinestone Roper Daniel Lee Mink with his trick roping, knife-throwing, gun spinning and horse tricks.

