SMETHPORT, Pa. — Families, amusement ride enthusiasts and animal lovers alike can make plans as the McKean County Fair gets underway Sunday.
The fair offers something for all ages and all interests. This year, Patsy Cline fans and Jeep fans can mark their calendars as well, as the fair includes a Jeep obstacle course Tuesday and a Patsy Cline tribute Thursday.
The fair opens Sunday, with pre-registered exhibits accepted from 1 to 5 p.m. and opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. and a vesper service at 6:30 p.m. The carnival is not open on Sunday.
Monday is SPCA Day at the fair, with pre-registered exhibits accepted starting at 9 a.m. and 4-H livestock weigh-in at noon. Other highlights include the opening of the carnival at 5 p.m. and the Grand Parade at 7 p.m.
Tuesday is Energy Day, Wednesday is Veterans Day, Thursday is Senior Citizens Day, Friday is Farm Safety and Family Day and Saturday is Fire Prevention Day.
Events that will be happening on a daily basis include: Dino Roar (Imaginos), Ready, Set, Grow Agricultural Magic Show, Wild Wheels Thrill Arena Wall of Death, Douglas Ryan Woodcarving, JHA Works LLC (Jason Anderson, Blacksmith), Kountry K-9 Show, Sunshine Shows LLC, PA Game Commission, McKean County Historical Society Display, Bingo in the Grange Building and the DCNR Trailer will be on display.
The full schedule follows:
Sunday
- 1-5 p.m. Pre-Registered Exhibits Accepted
- 6 p.m. Opening Ceremony
- 6:30 p.m. Vesper Service
Monday
- 9 a.m. — Noon Pre-registered Exhibits Accepted
- Noon 4-H Livestock Weigh in
- 1 p.m. Pet Show
- 1 p.m. til done Judging of exhibits in Charles Irons Exhibit Hall
- 1 p.m. Rabbit Judging
- 5 p.m. Carnival Opens
- 7 p.m. Dog Obedience//Obstacle Course w/Karen Benson & Olean Kennel Club
- 7 p.m. Grand Parade
- 7:30 p.m. Bucktail Mounted Shooting Demo
- 8 p.m. Roger Keifer on the Mini Stage
Tuesday
- 8 a.m. Chicken Judging
- 10 a.m. 4-H/Open Dairy Show
- 10 AM 4-H/Open Horse Show
- All Day Mobile Energy Unit
- 1-9 p.m. Ag Lab Open
- 5 p.m. Carnival Opens
- 6 p.m. Baked Food Sale
- 6-9 p.m. Tyler Caulkin
- 7:30 p.m. Jeep Obstacle Course
Wednesday
- 8 a.m. 4-H/Open Livestock Judging
- Dairy goat judging to follow
- 1-9 p.m. Ag Lab Open
- 5 p.m. Carnival Opens
- 6 p.m. Miniature Horse Pull
- 6 p.m. Veterans’ Program with Dan Roche
- 7 p.m. Talent Contest
- 7:30 p.m. Truck and Side-by-Side Drag Races
Thursday
- 10 a.m. Open Horse Show
- 1 p.m. Senior Citizen’s Program Music Patsy Cline Tribute
- 1- 9 p.m. Ag Lab Open
- 2 p.m. Carnival Opens
- 6 p.m. 4-H Livestock Sale
- 6:30 — 8 p.m. Patsy Cline Tribute
- 7:30 p.m. Stock Car Races
- 9 p.m. Barn Dance
Friday
- Noon Pepsi Family Day Activities
- 1-5 p.m. Touch A Truck
- 2 p.m. Carnival Opens
- 3 p.m. 4-H Pony Rides
- 4:30 p.m. Goat Obstacle Course and Animal Dress Up
- 5:30 p.m. Queen’s Coronation Contest
- 7:30 Queen’s Coronation Celebration
- 8 p.m. Darkwater Duo
Saturday
- 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Fire Dept. Demonstrations
- Noon Carnival Opens
- 1 p.m. Karaoke Contest
- 3 p.m. Beautiful Baby Contest
- 4 p.m. Auction Items Made by Black Smith & Wood Carver
- — 6 p.m. Demolition Derby
- — 8 p.m. Marshmellow Overcoat
- — 9 p.m. Removal of Exhibits