SMETHPORT, Pa. — The annual fair has been a long-standing tradition in McKean County, dating back to 1905 when a group of individuals banded together, raised funds by selling livestock, and constructed the first buildings on the fairgrounds.
In addition to the structures where farmers could display their produce and animals at the fair, a racetrack was also built. In October of that year, the first ever race took place on the newly constructed track, drawing in numerous spectators.
While so much has changed over the last 117 years, one thing has remained the same — the racetrack located at McKean County Fairgrounds providing a popular venue for drivers and spectators alike. However, in 2022, the track sat empty with no races being held.
“As a group, we are extremely disappointed that we were not able to secure a lease contract this year,” said McKean County Fair Association President Tanya Okerlund. “With the amount of support that the races receive, we know that the community is disappointed as well.”
The last race season, in 2021, was run by J&K Motorsport Promotions, who chose not to renew their lease. J&K Motorsports Promotions made a post on social media back in August which stated, “We posted some time ago that we had met with McKean County Fair board members after our last race in 2021 to educate them on the condition of the current racing surface. We had supplied them with some information on what it was going to take to resurface the speedway and fix drainage issues.”
The fair association acknowledges the need for improvements to the facility and has been actively seeking grant funds over the last year, without success.
“Does the track need to be resurfaced? The short answer is yes, however depending on who you ask, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it isn’t functional,” explained McKean County Fair Association Treasurer Christy Burkhouse. “The current condition of the track is certainly not ideal and could impact the success of any promoter who chooses to lease it. However, based on conversations that we have had with various people throughout the racing community, there are plenty of other dirt tracks in the same or worse condition that are fully operational and successful.”
Although no member of the McKean County Fair Association claims to be an expert in racing, they are hopeful, based on information received from the community, that if others can make it work with tracks in similar or worse condition, there just might be some person or company who could do the same at the Fairgrounds racetrack.
“The board fully acknowledges that the track is in need of resurfacing, and we absolutely want racing to continue at the fairgrounds. However, this isn’t something that we can remedy overnight. We have spent countless hours gathering information, discussing and researching various funding options, and trying to come up with a plan to tackle this huge undertaking,” explained Burkhouse. “What everything really comes down to at the end of the day is cost. The Fair Association is not currently able to fund these improvements with cash on hand, nor make a sizable monthly payment that would be required on a loan.
“We have been working to find grants that we are eligible for, but with the unique circumstance of a not-for-profit organization seeking funds to improve a facility that will then be leased to a for-profit organization, along with needing to meet all of the other qualifying criteria that most grants require, we have not yet had any success,” stated Burkhouse.
The McKean County Fair Association is “continuing to apply for any qualifying grants that are available but are also in the beginning stages of planning a capital campaign to raise funds. This will obviously take an extended amount of time and we hate seeing the track sit empty,” Burkhouse said. The capital campaign “is something that we are still in the planning stages of and will entail a significant amount of time and effort even prior to kick-off. We are hoping to come together with the racing community and work as a team to make the campaign a success, complete the improvements and breathe new life into racing at the fairgrounds.”
As a side note, Burkhouse added, “any lease agreement that the Board has entered into previously for the track was in ‘as-is’ condition and any potential lessees are welcome to look it over prior to entering into an agreement.”
The fair association is currently searching for a new race promoter to lease the track for the upcoming race season. All interested parties are encouraged to contact the McKean County Fair Association via phone at (814) 887-5361, email mckeancountyfair@gmail.com or reach out to Okerlund directly at (814) 598-2919.