BRADFORD, Pa. — Court officials are offering further explanation of comments made in McKean County Court regarding the use of force in a recent criminal case.
Last week, in a sentencing hearing for Michael Schoonover, 34, of Bradford, the defendant voiced a complaint about the use of force against him at the time of his arrest.
In March 2019, Schoonover was being placed under arrest for an incident at the Uni Mart on Chestnut Street. Police said he was uncooperative, and a physical altercation between the police and Schoonover ensued.
At the sentencing hearing last Thursday, Schoonover told President Judge John Pavlock, “I just feel that the cops are supposed to be there to serve and protect, not assault a citizen.”
After imposing the sentence, Pavlock made note of the physical altercation with police, and said he was not considering anything else at that time but Schoonover’s case. The judge went on to explain that video footage played at the trial showed an officer punched Schoonover 11 times, including one time in the groin.
“Officer (Kolin) Strawcutter testified that he was trained to use that type of force,” Pavlock said, adding, “Should that be what officers are trained to do?”
The judge said he brought this up because he would not be addressing at Thursday’s hearing whether the officer’s actions were appropriate or not.
On Friday, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward commented on the actions of police in that case. Strawcutter declined comment.
“I can say that I have full confidence in Officer Strawcutter and a jury convicted the defendant in this particular case,” Ward said. “Any further comment on this case I would refer to District Attorney Shaffer.”
Shaffer had quite a bit to say on the topic. She pointed out that Schoonover was convicted by a jury on charges of resisting arrest, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.
“Pennsylvania has a statute that outlines the use of force that is permissible in law-enforcement and this is the only appropriate means to evaluate complaints of excessive force,” she explained. “The statute provides that an officer is justified in the use of non-deadly force which he believes to be necessary to effect the arrest and of any force which he believes to be necessary to defend himself or another from bodily harm while making the arrest.”
Considering the appropriateness of the officer’s use of force requires a look at Schoonover’s resistance as well, Shaffer said.
“Physical resistance by an arrestee met by the use of force by law enforcement often looks unsettling,” she said, “but police are not only permitted to be physical but are required to do so when necessary.”
Shaffer explained that the testimony in the case showed that Schoonover’s actions caused the police to be called twice.
“During the arrest on the second police call, while the defendant was on his back on the floor, the testimony provided, that he struck the officer in the head and held on to the officer’s vest collar — pulling the officer into him and continuing to hold the officer in this position — restricting the officer’s movement and placing the officer’s firearm within reach and vulnerable,” she said.
“The officer was required to act swiftly to ensure his weapon was not compromised and to release himself from the defendant’s grip,” Shaffer continued. “He used blows to the defendant’s body to cause him to release his grip.”
There were several people in the store and nearby, including customers, employees and other officers, she said.
“Once the suspect released the officer’s collar and the officer was able to remove himself from the defendant’s hold, the force required to complete the arrest was able to be minimized. The arrest was effectuated,” Shaffer said, adding that the store’s security video corroborated events.
The district attorney said she “thoroughly reviewed” the actions of Strawcutter, and found the use of force was justified. “No further action will be taken,” she said.
Shaffer added, “In the current times of societal unrest involving police, an officer cannot be villainized when forced to take swift — yet aggressive — actions.”
When contacted by The Bradford Era, Pavlock responded with the following statement: “It is legally impermissible for me to comment to the press regarding a court proceeding. Therefore, I refer you to the comments made at the time of sentence, which explained that law enforcement’s use of force was not an issue before the court.”