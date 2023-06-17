BRADFORD, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the fatal accident June 7 between an Area Transportation Authority bus and a youth on a bicycle.
The youth, 17-year-old Elijah Mihalko, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and City of Bradford Police Chief Michael Ward said police were able to rule out speed, recklessness and any kind of substance use on the part of the ATA driver, Joseph Kuhaneck.
A residence near the scene had a security camera that captured the entire incident and showed the bicycle enter the intersection at a fast pace.
The ATA bus legally proceeded into the intersection at a speed below the speed limit but collided with the bicycle which failed to stop at the stop sign, Shaffer explained. The bike hit the side of the bus.
A traffic study is underway on the intersection where the accident took place — Pleasant and North Center streets — to determine whether a stop sign is necessary on Pleasant Street as well.
Mayor Tom Riel explained on Friday that Chip Comilla, director of public works, had spoken to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Wednesday — right after Tuesday night’s council meeting where the subject was broached — to ask for a traffic study.
“It’s already underway and it will take about a month,” Riel said.
He explained it’s more involved than just putting up a stop sign — “you have to have an engineer involved,” he said, adding there are state and federal regulations that come into play.
“The city is putting more signage up there, Children at Play signs,” he said.
The mayor added, “The speed limit on all city streets unless otherwise posted is 25.”
Referring to the accident, Riel said he had called Kuhaneck, a man he has known for most of his life, to check on him.
And, the mayor added, Mihalko’s father, Timothy, put out a message on Facebook to the driver as well, saying he understood the accident was not the driver’s fault.
“You are forgiven sir! Trust in that. My heart hurts for you also. I wish the best for you through all of this.”