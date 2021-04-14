BRADFORD, Pa. — The top prosecutors from McKean and two neighboring counties have banded together to ask Pennsylvania lawmakers to take action on a deadly drug that is creeping into the local markets.
Etizolam — known as “tizzies” or “street benzos” — is not authorized for medical use in the U.S. Prosecutors — Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia, Elk County District Attorney Thomas Coppolo and McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer — are urging state legislators to list the drug as a Schedule I controlled substance in Pennsylvania, where it would join heroin, ecstasy, LSD, PCP and crack cocaine, drugs with no medical use and a high potential for abuse and addiction.
A joint press release issued by the DAs indicated they had written to legislators and others to let them know etizolam has been seen in this region already, and was first discovered in St. Marys in October. Etizolam was also confiscated during an arrest by Bradford City Police in December.
Malizia’s office is “currently prosecuting a case in which school children were found to be significantly under the influence in their school after eating an item that looked like a popular candy but which was later found to contain Etizolam,” the release noted.
Malizia quoted from an expert his office has retained, who said that etizolam is “10 times more potent than Diazepam or Valium on a milligram per milligram basis. It is not authorized by the FDA for medical use in the United States and is not considered a controlled substance in the State of Pennsylvania. It is primarily purchased via the internet and has emerged as a dangerous chemical on the illicit drug market in the United States causing extensive morbidity and mortality. In the U.S. it is unsafe for human use at any dose.”
Coppolo indicated he had received a 2016 bulletin from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration regarding the dangers of etizolam.
“He feared that a child may die from unknowingly ingesting a substance that contains this drug,” the release noted. “He stressed that prosecutors can only use the crimes code to prosecute cases and drug crimes pose a particular difficulty because new illicit drugs are introduced by dealers quicker than laws can be amended to include them.”
Still, five years after the DEA issued a warning on the dangers of etizolam, it still hasn’t been criminalized in Pennsylvania.
Vettenburg-Shaffer urged that etizolam be added as a controlled substance so prosecutors can use the drug statute to punish dealers who sell it. In 2015, she faced a similar problem, she explained. The drug that caused a man’s death in Bradford was not listed as a controlled substance at the time of his death. And there were fewer charges available to punish the ones who provided the drug, she said, “a real travesty for a family who has suffered such a significant loss.”
In the letter to lawmakers, Vettenburg-Shaffer wrote, “Just like you, we are constantly trying to stay on top of what the latest substance is, particularly when it is a potent drug that is very likely to cause death. This is because of our obligations as prosecutors and also as human beings who, like you, are merely trying to prevent untimely loss of life which, more often than not, seems like it could wipe out a generation of young people.”
The prosecutors, along with Attorney General Special Agent Fred Myers, are working closely to monitor the presence of etizolam in the region.
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, said he had not yet been contacted by the prosecutors. However, he noted, “I will be glad to further research this important issue.”
According to the Recovery Centers for America, “Etizolam is a benzodiazepine analogue from a class of drugs known as thienodiazepines and, like most drugs similar to benzodiazepines, it has amnesic, anxiolytic, anticonvulsant, hypnotic, sedative and muscle-relaxing properties.”
Side-effects can include, in women, spontaneous production of breast milk, infertility and disruptions of the menstrual cycle. In men, it can cause hypogonadism, infertility and erectile dysfunction, according to RCA.
“Long-term use of etizolam can cause blepharospasm, which is a condition categorized by abnormal contractions or twitches of one or both eyelids. In very rare cases etizolam has been noted to cause skin lesions. Etizolam’s combination with alcohol or other CNS-active substances can have catastrophic side effects leading to overdose and serious medical issues such as death or coma. Etizolam, like all benzodiazepine-class drugs, has a high potential for addiction and can cause severe physical withdrawal symptoms with prolonged usage.”
Addiction can happen in as little as two weeks.