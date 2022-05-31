BRADFORD, Pa. — After days of rumors swirling around Sunday morning’s shooting death of a Buffalo, N.Y., man on Congress Street, law enforcement officials are slowly beginning to release what their investigation has uncovered.
On Tuesday, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said an argument, threats and warning shots preceded the fatal shooting of Edward Fomby Jr., 38, around 3 a.m. Sunday outside a home at 166 Congress St.
The apparent gunshot wounds were “caused by an adult male resident outside the resident’s home,” Shaffer’s statement read.
Neither she nor law enforcement have released the name of the alleged shooter. No charges have been filed.
Shaffer said the results of the investigation, including an autopsy, are pending.
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including reports that an argument took place between Fomby and the Congress Street resident, which allegedly included threats to shoot and kill each other, Shaffer said.
During the incident in front of the Congress Street home, Shaffer said, the resident fired “what was described as ‘warning shots’” and then shot at Fomby.
The investigation will include the circumstances of the death including the threats and shooting, and whether or not the shooting was justified under the applicable statute in Pennsylvania related to use of force.
City of Bradford Police Chief Michael Ward asks that anyone with information to contact Police at (814) 887-4911.