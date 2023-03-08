Snow in tree

A winter storm Monday night into Tuesday caused power outages which took the McKean County 911 Center offline twice.

 Era photo by Jay Bradish

SMETHPORT, Pa. — Sometimes the weather forecast gets it right, and then some.

The heavy, wet snow forecast in the winter weather advisory for Monday night through Tuesday morning came down in droves, causing a power failure that briefly took out the McKean County 911 Center.

