McIntyre ready for new role as Walsh/STCS president

OLEAN — After spending many years traveling around the world and teaching students in several different countries, Shannon McIntyre finds herself in a new role just about an hour south from where she grew up.
McIntyre is the new president of Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School, assuming the position July 1 following the retirement of Tom Manko.
“We’re all sort of coming together to carry out a tradition and capitalize on the things people know Walsh for — a family atmosphere,” she said in a conversation with the Times Herald.
A native of Williamsville, McIntyre graduated from SUNY Buffalo State College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2001. She went on to earn a master’s degree in organizational development at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix in 2007.
Since then, McIntyre has traveled to more than 30 countries, living in Malaysia, Korea and the United Arab Emirates. That international experience is something McIntyre said could give her a bit of an advantage at Walsh with its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and future goals.
“I would never encourage a child to just pick up and leave home, but I do believe there’s nothing wrong with learning about other cultures and other people,” she said. “And if somebody feels that getting on a plane and going to see it for themselves in order to learn, that’s great.”
Before moving back home and eventually to Olean, McIntyre was overseas working in special education in Abu Dhabi. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she made arrangements to come back to the Buffalo area to be closer to family, but soon moved to the Southern Tier.
“I wanted mountains, atmosphere, trees, things like that,” she said. “Buffalo’s great, but I was attracted to the nature down here.”
McIntyre said she was informed about the open president’s position and wasn’t planning on applying until after reading the job description. She said the school’s goals of expanding its international program and reaching out to the community more intrigued her.
“The idea they were looking to explore options outside just Olean, I guess they thought I would be a good fit for that,” she said.
Because it’s a smaller city, McIntyre said Olean has a great network of people and “everybody knows everybody here.” She also said the community has been very welcoming to her.
“In my experience, at least overseas, smaller communities have their walls up, their guards up a little bit,” she explained. “It doesn’t seem to be that way here. People are just very friendly and happy and say hi to you in the street.”
Although she officially started July 1, McIntyre had spent several weeks in the school beforehand, speaking to every staff member and developing a feel for what else likes about the area, the school and the history.
“There’s so much history that it was shocking to me,” she said. “It was nice to hear some of the stories of the history and of the people here longer than me. I got a chance to get that flavor.”
McIntyre said the school is pushing to open up lines of communication with parents and the community, an advantage of being a private school. She said they’re also hoping to expand the international program, not only by accepting more international students but by connecting staff with international teachers and having international trainings
Those goals and smooth transition during her first couple of months is something McIntyre said Manko had been setting up to help the school continue to succeed past his retirement.
“I’ve been in other environments and other schools where the person who’s leaving leaves things with closed doors, which means then I have to start all over,” she said. “I’m really lucky because what Tom did was give us a stepping stone.”
McIntyre said anyone is welcome to come visit and see what the Walsh experience is all about. She said New York state’s education standards are great, but the private school setup allows them to explore more through the international program and in-turn be accepted into an international university after graduation.
“Giving students in this area the opportunity to see things outside of just Olean, which isn’t a bad thing,” she continued. “They can always come home. That’s the best part.”
During her years in education, McIntyre said she has taught several elementary grades and special education, worked independently with high school students as well as served as principal and vice principal.
Now, she’s excited about the next opportunity as a part of the Walsh and STCS administrative team.
“We’ve got a nice little groove going, and I think it’s going to benefit the students,” she said. “Our goal isn’t to diminish public education, but to give a different track and a high quality of education.”