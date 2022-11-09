McDonald

Mayor James McDonald, center, presided over his last Bradford City Council meeting on Tuesday, resigning to focus on family and work. At left is Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward, speaking to a local resident at right. Next to the mayor is Councilman Tim Pecora.

 Era photo by Daniella Griesbaum

BRADFORD, Pa. — James McDonald resigned as mayor of the City of Bradford during Tuesday evening's city council meeting.

Pointing to increasing demands of family and a promotion with added responsibility at his job at Dresser Utility Solutions, McDonald said resigning is a “thought that has been weighing heavily on my mind for nearly a year.”

