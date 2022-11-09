BRADFORD, Pa. — James McDonald resigned as mayor of the City of Bradford during Tuesday evening's city council meeting.
Pointing to increasing demands of family and a promotion with added responsibility at his job at Dresser Utility Solutions, McDonald said resigning is a “thought that has been weighing heavily on my mind for nearly a year.”
Calling it “an honor and an experience of a lifetime,” he said he’s enjoyed the past three years of representing the city, assisting the Office of Economic and Community Development with neighborhood improvement projects and working closely with the city’s police department.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet many wonderful business owners, volunteers and government representatives from every level of office,” he added.
Since he took office in January 2020, his family has grown and he was made a department supervisor at work.
“My responsibilities at work have multiplied,” McDonald said. “This being said, you can imagine how my day is stretched between family, work, and government service, and has been for some time. It is impossible for me to give the attention that each area I’ve highlighted deserves.”
He added that he is no longer able to balance each aspect of his life with “actually seeing my family and building my life with them. As I am sure you have learned about me since most of you met me in 2019, I am a devoted husband and father and as there are only so many hours in a day, I feel that I need to concentrate on raising my family and providing the best life possible for them.”
McDonald said he feels the city is in a better place financially than it was when he took office.
“The third year of my term is extremely likely to finish without an increase in taxes, just like the first two years,” he said.
Asking that the residents of Bradford stand behind the city’s government during the transition, McDonald said, “After working with this group of city council members, our city administrator and department heads, I have learned that each and every one of them have nothing but the goal of making the City of Bradford a better place.”
He thanked everyone for what they do for the city, and for teaching him along the way.
“I would ask at this time that the public and press respect my privacy and my family’s privacy as we move forward and start a quieter chapter in our lives,” he concluded.
Deputy Mayor Tom Riel will take over as acting mayor until the city council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to appoint a new mayor. The former elected mayor himself, Riel was defeated by McDonald, who waged a write-in campaign, in 2019.
“I want to commend you for doing the right thing. Not just for the citizens of Bradford but more importantly for the importance of your family,” Riel said. “The other members of council and I wish you well on your future endeavors.”
After the meeting, Riel said council will be tasked with appointing a new council member as well.
“As in the past, city council will be seeking letters of interest for the open seat, not for mayor,” he explained. “The mayor, by law, is to be chosen from council by council when the position is open like this.”