OLEAN — Local parties chose their candidates to fill the Ward 4 alderman post on Tuesday.
Democrats and Republicans alike voted in primaries to fill the seat, which came into turmoil in January upon the resignation of Republican Kevin Dougherty.
In the Democratic Party primary, voters selected Sonya McCall over Ezra Johnson, 54-10. In early voting, McCall received 29 votes, while Johnson received three. No early voting write-ins were reported.
All vote tallies are unofficial and will be certified by the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.
As of Tuesday, six of 11 absentee ballots had been returned, with others needing to be postmarked by Tuesday and having seven days to arrive in Little Valley.
In the Republican Party primary, former alderman Linda Edstrom defeated David Paone, 17-4. In early voting, Edstrom received eight votes, while Paone received one. No early voting write-ins were reported. As of Tuesday, two of three absentee ballots had been returned.
The primary may have chosen the top two party lines for the Nov. 2 election, but it will remain a three-way race when voters get their ballots.
McCall secured the Working Families Party line, Edstrom is set to appear on the Conservative Party line, and Johnson petitioned and received a spot on the ballot with the independent United People line — leading to a minimum of three candidates in November even before Tuesday’s primary.
The seat, which saw a four-way race won by just a plurality of votes in 2019, was vacated in January after Republican Kevin Dougherty took a job as a worker in the city’s Department of Public Works.
The seat sat vacant for more than two months before a replacement was selected and approved. McCall, Johnson and Edstrom were among the applicants for the post, with Mayor Bill Aiello originally tapping Edstrom, a fellow Republican.
However, the Common Council did not approve the choice, and in March Aiello nominated former Republican alderman Steve Barnard to fill the seat. Barnard is not running for election.
IN OTHER CATTARAUGUS COUNTY races, the Freedom primary for supervisor returned into the highlight of seven Republican town primaries across Cattaraugus County Tuesday.
It was a nail-biter between two councilmen seeking to succeed Supervisor Randy Lester, who did not seek re-election to the post — Dustin Bliss, who got 92 votes and Geoffrey Milks, who got 91.
Up to 13 absentee votes to be counted next week will determine the winner of the Republican primary for supervisor.
Bliss, who is also running on the Democratic line for supervisor, is a supporter of the Alle-Catt Wind Farm who has wind leases on his farm, while Milks, who is opposed to the project, will be running on the Conservative line for a four-year term.
Lester is running for a council seat in November.
Also in Freedom, Highway Superintendent James B. Haggerty turned back a challenge Russell G. Rhoads for the Republican nomination 128 to 50.
In other town primary voting:
Ashford
Republicans chose incumbent Highway Superintendent Keith R. Butcher over primary challenger Shawn M. Lafferty 126 to 57 to run for a two-year vacancy. Butcher was appointed to the post after the resignation of Tim Engels in December 2020. Butcher will also appear on the Conservative line. There is no Democratic candidate.
Dayton
In Dayton, Supervisor Angie M. Mardino-Miller led challenger Mark A. Smith 109 to 102 for the Republican nomination for a two-year term as supervisor. There are 75 absentee ballots out which will determine the primary winner. Mardino-Miller is also running on the Conservative Party line. There is no Democratic candidate.
Town Clerk Ruth V. Bennett outpolled challenger Jacqueline M. MacDonald in a Republican primary for a two-year term by 134 to 80. Absentee ballots will determine the winner. There is no Democratic candidate.
Councilwoman Christine M. Rupp, got 135 votes, David J. Kohler got 112 votes and Donald L. Bartlett Jr. got 76 votes. In the Republican primary for two councilman seats. With up to 75 absentee ballots yet to be counted, Bartlett could still win the primary. Rupp is also in the Conservative line in the November election.
Highway Superintendent Thomas J. Chupa turned back a challenge in the Republican primary by former highway superintendent Brian J. Taber 116 to 97. Chupa is also running on the Conservative line in November.
East Otto
Challenger Michael D. Grey outpolled Highway Superintendent Thomas M. Benz in the Republican primary for a four-year term 116 to 97. Benz is also running on the Democratic and Conservative lines.
Farmersville
Councilwoman Pamela J. Tilton got 95 votes and Dale E. Scurr received 97 votes to take the Republican nomination over Douglas M. Thompson, who got 88 votes, and James P. Karaszewski, who got 85 votes.
Tilton and Scurr are also on the Democratic line in November and Karaszewski and Thompson will be on the Conservative Party line. There are eight absentee ballots out, according to election officials.
Little Valley
Councilwoman Holly R. Urbanski who received 55 votes and Timothy J. Zimbardi who got 36 votes were the two top vote-getters in the Republican primary for two town council seats. Jerry A. Titus II, came in third with 25 votes. Urbanski and Titus are also on the Conservative line in November. There are nine absentee ballots out.
Portville
Highway Superintendent Todd J. Shaw turned back a challenge by Ryan W. Hatch in the Republican primary for highway superintendent in a 174 to 80 for a four-year term. Shaw is also listed on the independent Right To Work Party in November.