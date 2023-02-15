OLEAN — The first candidate has declared intention to run in the city’s Common Council elections this year.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, announced her intention to run for a second term on the seven-member council. The council elects its members for two-year terms, and Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 will see elections on Nov. 7, 2023.
“Since my election to the Olean Common Council in 2021 it has been one of the greatest honors of my life serving the residents of Olean in my capacity as Ward 4 Alderwoman,” McCall said in a statement. “Given the accomplishments of the council during my first term, I believe that there is much more I can do to ensure that Olean is moving in the right direction for years to come. That’s why I am announcing that I am running for re-election to the Ward 4 Olean Common Council seat in 2023.
“In 2021, voters in both the primary and general elections put their trust in me to serve the city that we all call home. Over the course of my first term I have worked tirelessly to give all of my constituents a voice in city government. I am now humbly asking for Ward 4’s support this year so we can move closer to an Olean that works for everyone. I look forward to a productive 2023 as both a member of the Olean Common Council and as a candidate who will be speaking to voters across Ward 4.”
McCall won the Democratic primary in 2021 against Ezra Johnson, and won in the general election against Republican candidate and former alderwoman Linda Edstrom.