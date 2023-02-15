OLEAN — The first candidate has declared intention to run in the city’s Common Council elections this year.

Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, announced her intention to run for a second term on the seven-member council. The council elects its members for two-year terms, and Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 will see elections on Nov. 7, 2023.

 

