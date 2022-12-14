OLEAN — The proposed Olean city police review board was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday after Mayor Bill Aiello announced he vetoed the legislation almost three weeks ago.
The council took no action Tuesday on the notice, filed Nov. 23 by the mayor in the city clerk’s office. The council has 30 days to vote again with two-thirds of members approving it, or the law will be discarded.
“I consider this action by the Common Council to be a mistake,” the mayor said in the statement, which was read aloud by city Clerk Frank Caputo.
The mayor said that after hearing from residents after the law was passed, “I gathered from these discussions that local citizens want members of the Olean Police Department to have the ability to make split-second decisions without the threat of being second-guessed by civilians.
“Transparency is not an issue in modern law enforcement. Every interaction an Olean police officer has with a member of the public is monitored by body camera and can be reviewed by a supervisor when necessary,” he said, indicating also that the passage of the law has “affected morale in the department and (has) led to resignations. … After the way this has all played out, this has become punitive rather than supportive.”
The statement was an about-face by the mayor, a longtime Olean police officer who retired as a captain, within the past two months.
“Unless something drastic comes to mind, I’m leaning toward in favor of it,” the mayor told the Times Herald in October after the law was passed.
Under state law, the elected chief executive officer of a municipality has 30 days to approve, object to or issue no statement on a local law after the legislative body votes. If the chief executive approves or issues no statement, the law goes into effect. If the officer objects, they must file an objection in writing with the municipal clerk, who then presents the objection to the legislative body at the next regular meeting.
The law was passed unanimously on Oct. 25, with Aiello issuing his declaration of disapproval to the city clerk on Nov. 23 — the last day to file such a notice. The council met Nov. 22 and has not met in full session since that time.
Under the state’s Open Meeting Law, any records, including documents such as letters and notifications, “to be discussed at a meeting must be made available, to the extent practicable, upon request and posted online, at least 24 hours before the meeting.”
The document was not included in documents sent out to aldermen or the media in advance of the meeting — despite being created several weeks in advance of the meeting — nor was it posted online before the meeting.
Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, who co-wrote the legislation, referred to the mayor’s allegations of the review board being a catalyst for officers leaving as “a copout.”
“We have officers that have left who cited culture issues within our police department,” Robinson said, noting others have left over higher pay with county or state-level law enforcement agencies. From officers, Robinson said he has heard that recruitment and retention — specifically involving pay and benefits — are the biggest issues in the department.
“This points to the culture, not to the CRB,” the alderman said.
Robinson said he has seen issues with the department’s lack of transparency and oversight personally. He said his mother-in-law was struck by a police vehicle, and the officer was not immediately tested for drugs or alcohol before his personal involvement. Only later, Police Chief Ron Richardson reported, did the city implement a policy requiring such testing after any motor vehicle collision involving an officer.
Robinson also noted the mayor had several opportunities over the past two years to sound off on the proposal.
“You had an opportunity to voice your displeasure with the (proposed legislation), but he picked what he considered the lesser evil on the topic,” Robinson said.
Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, was incredulous that it took the mayor more than a year to sound off on the proposal.
“We were admonished by people in the audience saying this didn’t have enough teeth ... and now it’s punitive? It comes off as disingenuous,” Gonzalez said. “It feels like all we’ve done is compromise. … I just want it to be a method to file complaints that doesn’t just go to the mayor.”
The first suggestions of a review board came during public meetings in the summer of 2020, in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The case sparked protests nationwide and locally over the role of police in society and systemic discrimination against minorities.
The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative recommended the city create a review board in late 2020, and in March 2021 provided the Common Council with a recommended plan. Also submitting a plan to the council was Council 82, the union representing the city’s patrol and command officers.
Taking a middle-of-the-road approach, the council began drafting its own legislation eyeing an advisory role in mid-August 2021. Following more than a year of rewrites and input from union and city leaders, as well as the public, the law was passed in October.