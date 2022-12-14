Olean police cars and equipment

OLEAN — The proposed Olean city police review board was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday after Mayor Bill Aiello announced he vetoed the legislation almost three weeks ago.

The council took no action Tuesday on the notice, filed Nov. 23 by the mayor in the city clerk’s office. The council has 30 days to vote again with two-thirds of members approving it, or the law will be discarded.

