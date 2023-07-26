OLEAN — Two city projects expected to break ground this summer are still waiting for the green light from state or federal authorities before moving forward.
Work on Walkable Olean Phase 3, an overhaul of East State Street; and a splash park and pool repair project at War Vets Park are awaiting final design approval from various agencies, Mayor Bill Aiello said. The delays have pushed back bidding for the projects later than expected, even compared to a month or two ago.
On Walkable Olean, “it’s being held up by the state (Department of Transportation) reviewing things,” Aiello said. “We were moving along pretty fast.”
The project includes narrowing East State Street to promote pedestrian crossings — at one point, the street was used with four lanes before permanently adopting the two-lane design now in use — a roundabout to replace the signalized intersection at Barry Street, and a 10-foot shared-use path for pedestrians and bicycles on the north side of the street to connect the city center to the Allegheny River Valley Trail near the East State Street bridge. The project is along a state route and is receiving state funds, giving the state DOT oversight responsibilities.
At issue are the rights-of-way to be used for the project, the mayor said. Initial plans looked at possibly going beyond the existing right-of-ways for the roundabout and the shared-use path, but those plans were shelved.
“We wanted to stay within the (current) public right-of-ways so we wouldn’t have to get sign-offs from each of the houses,” the mayor said, adding some residents were approached and were opposed to expanded right-of-ways.
Only once the review of right-of-ways is completed can a request for proposals be released by the city for construction bidding, leading to the project actually beginning.
“It seems to be taking forever,” Aiello said, adding the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which is partially funding the project, was originally supposed to be completed in mid-July of this year.
“We had to request some extensions,” the mayor said, adding the state has been amenable to the extensions, noting the state recognizes the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and rising costs since the project was first funded.
First proposed in 2017 and receiving $1.2 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2018, engineering design work began in late 2019 on the project with LaBella Associates receiving a contract in November of that year. At that point, officials were hopeful for a late 2020 or early 2021 construction start date. Starting just months into the project, the COVID-19 pandemic led to delays and supply chain issues which added to the timetable.
As recently as early June, Aiello was hopeful to have the project out to bid and at least begun by the end of the 2023 construction season. The project also received $663,000 in 2019 awarded by the state using funds from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program.
ALSO BEING DELAYED is the start of work on the 7,000-square-foot splash park at War Vets Park, as well as work restoring the existing city pool.
“The whole hold-up there is with the Army Corps of Engineers,” Aiello said.
The site, while previously developed as an above-ground pool before the current facility’s construction, rests close enough to the flood control levee system that federal authorities have to sign off on the project. The issue, the mayor said, is in how the city will handle water ponding near the levee due to the new development.
“We’re just waiting for them to sign off. We’ve been told it’s not a priority for them, but they’re working on it,” Aiello said.
The Common Council voted in May to borrow $1.61 million for the work after $800,000 was spent to purchase equipment, putting the current price tag at more than $2 million. As originally planned — before a move by the council to keep the current pool and build the splash park to the south — the splash park was expected to be open by Memorial Day.