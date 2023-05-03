OLEAN — Oleanders might get a chance to use the city’s new splash park before the end of the year.
As equipment for the city’s splash park sits at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, Mayor Bill Aiello said the city has been working with engineering firm CPL, as well as the Army Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, to move the project along.
“We’re now in the final stages of getting the proper permitting,” Aiello said. “You’ll see it start to move a lot faster now.”
The site is close to Olean Creek, and is adjacent to the flood control levee system protecting East Olean.
“We’re hoping that construction will start, but most likely we’ll be done next year,” Aiello said.
If construction moves quickly, the splash pad may open this season and work can then begin on the pool.
“The pool will be open while we construct the splash pad,” Aiello said.
Both city pools are expected to open this year, with city Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewiary reporting many applicants for lifeguard positions. By comparison, lifeguard shortages led to closed the War Vets Park pool in 2021 and led to limited hours in 2022.
The pools are expected to open in mid- to late June.
“A lot of these lifeguards are still in school,” Shewairy said, limiting availability until the college and high school semesters have ended. Similarly, the pools are expected to begin closing in August as lifeguards return to school.
Under state law, the War Vets Park pool requires four lifeguards at all times — three for the L-shaped pool and one for the smaller wading pool, as well as an attendant to handle admissions. Three more are required to open the 18-inch wading pool at Franchot Park due to its depth and area. The splash park, when completed, will not require lifeguards but will require an admissions attendant.
First proposed by council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, in early 2022, city officials originally planned to remove the pool — which had been open two of the past four years due to repairs and the COVID-19 pandemic — and replace it with the splash park.
In January, officials agreed to keep the existing pool and build the splash park to the south of the site, noting demolition costs would raise the price to almost $1.8 million, compared to around $1.6 million to keep the pool and add the splash park. Renovations to the pool, which was built after the Flood of 1972, are not included in the projected costs.
Revenue from splash park admission is not included in the 2023-24 city budget, approved in April and going into effect June 1. The first round of payments on the park is in the budget, at roughly $100,000 expected to be paid in the spring of 2024. The city has not issued a bond for the expense yet, instead having a bond anticipation note covering the cost.
While the funds for the project are expected to be part of a 10-year bond, $500,000 of the cost is to be covered by part of the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The remainder is expected to be generated by operating revenue — to the tune of around $100,000 a year.
For comparison, the War Vets Park pool collected less than $8,000 in 2022, while city officials report the ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center collected more than $200,000 in revenue for the 2022-23 ice season. No admission is charged at the Franchot wading pool.