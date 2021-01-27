OLEAN — City officials said the work of the police reform committee is moving ahead, but some in the community have called on a panel member to be removed.
Mayor Bill Aiello, during the Common Council meeting Tuesday, told aldermen that the state-mandated City of Olean Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative panel reviewing policing in the city is eyeing its April 1 deadline to have its recommendations approved.
“We’ve been moving along pretty well — and we will meet that deadline,” Aiello said.
On June 12, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 requiring each local government in New York state to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1. The order came in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the ensuing national outcry against police brutality and racial injustice.
Under the order, the plan requires police agencies to engage with the public and stakeholders looking at the strategies, policies and procedures of each agency. The order also carried a threat for noncompliance — it authorizes the Director of the Division of the Budget to withhold aid from municipalities that do not adopt a plan by the deadline.
Aiello said the committee has met six times to date, having been formed in December due to problems getting commitments from potential members, as well as waiting for guidance on topics, logistics and other areas from the state and the New York State Conference of Mayors.
Municipalities across the state must create a similar plan, but have done so at different speeds. The city of Salamanca submitted its plan in December — garnering praise from Cuomo in his State of the State Address as the first municipality in the state to do so.
Meanwhile, the Allegany County Board of Legislators formed its committee on Monday to begin its review of the county sheriff’s department.
TWO SPEAKERS at Tuesday’s meeting said that insensitive comments from a panel member are hurting efforts to instill trust in the completed plan, however.
During a meeting on Jan. 14 — which was not live streamed but later put on YouTube by the city — Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, made “racially insensitive comments,” city resident Daniel Gayton said, which necessitated Dougherty’s removal from the panel.
“I don’t think that the reason there’s not a lot of African Americans here, or there’s not a lot of Asians, or any other — Puerto Ricans, any other minority group that you can think of — is here is not because we’re sitting at the gates of Olean with Klan suits on, scaring them out,” Dougherty said in the recording. “I really think this is a (warm) community, it’s just that they haven’t moved here … I don’t think it’s really a racist reason why people of minority descent aren’t here.”
Observers — including panel members and members of the public — said the comments showed a lack of understanding in the hurdles faced by minorities in the city.
“Back when this city was founded, I’m sure there were racial disparities,” Dougherty added, which observers said implied that such disparities do not exist anymore and play little to no role in not making the community attractive to minorities.
Dougherty did not respond to the comments during the council meeting Tuesday, but said during the Jan. 14 meeting that his position “may be my ignorance” on the topic.
“How can you have him on the committee? It’s not the first comment he’s made,” Gayton said to the council, asking the council to remove Dougherty from the committee. “You can only be ignorant for so long before that becomes who you are. … You need to remove him immediately to have the community buy into this.”
The council did not take any action, but the council president, John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said that the incident served as a call for officials to be aware of “what some people believe, find to be offensive — and where we need to recognize offensive comments, certainly in today’s culture.”
“I also want to challenge all of us — all of the aldermen, all of the public servants — to be more aware and, you know, just cognizant of what we say and how it can be interpreted,” Crawford said. “But informing and educating each other, it will go a long way.”