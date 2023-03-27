OLEAN — With new industry, commercial and residential projects in the pipeline across the city, Mayor Bill Aiello said now is the time to continue public projects to improve the city.
“With everything coming in, we’re seeing a future growth in the city — that’s why we did North Union Street,” Aiello said. “It’s starting to pay off a bit.
“This is all positive, and I think this is what we’ve been working for — making Olean more attractive.”
Recent and upcoming projects include:
The ribbon cutting for a $900,000 project to beautify North Union Street — with sidewalk repairs, wayfinding, improved lighting and communal fire pits — was the first of the city’s DRI projects. The project broke ground in April, and additional lighting work remains due to supply chain shortages.
Some of the remaining work includes a public address system at the plaza, as well as the decorative, color-changing lighting along the corridor that can be set for themes. Delays from supply chain issues pushed the installation back to 2023.
Announced in 2017, the proposal funded a planning committee to select a shortlist of projects for approval in Albany, which announced 12 winners in 2018. While some private projects receiving funds — like the renovation of The Old Library — are already completed, the public projects will begin this summer due to COVID-19-related delays.
Originally, the city was to have all of the projects completed within five years — the end of 2023. However, Aiello said the city is working with the state to get an extension due to the pandemic.
The city received $900,000 from the 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative to perform the work.
NEXT DRI PROJECTThe next major DRI project is expected to kick off this season, Aiello said, with the Walkable Olean Phase 3 project along East State Street.
The state Department of Transportation is reviewing documents for the project and bid documents are being prepared for the road reconstruction, including a roundabout at the corner of East State and Barry streets and a 10-foot multi-use path on the north side of the street for bicycles and pedestrians.
The East State Street project, funded in part by a $1.2 million DRI award, is set to begin in 2023. That project includes a roundabout at the corner of East State and Barry streets and a shared-use path from Barry Street to the East State Street bridge, as well as street upgrades.
South Union Street is expected to see work in 2024, Aiello said, due to delays in planning and to not overly burden the area with another project concurrent with the East State Street project.
According to previous presentations to the Common Council, the project is expected to include a roundabout to replace the traffic light at Greene and South Union streets, as well as a protected bike lane along the east side of South Union Street. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is planned for 2024 at the earliest.
The project will be funded in part by a $1.4 million allocation from the city’s 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. Originally, the project was expected to be underway in 2021 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEST STATE STREETWest State Street could see a major overhaul to the West End city line — but only with major outside assistance.
Aiello noted the city has applied for a $22.5 million federal RAISE grant to help fund a complete overhaul of the street along the corridor, including medians and other changes that would help bring it in line with the other major projects being done in the city.
“We should hear in June if awarded,” Aiello said. If successful, “that will be a major undertaking.”
The RAISE grant is an evolution of the TIGER grant program, which partially funded the Walkable Olean Phase 1 project along the city’s North Union Street. In November, the Seneca Nation of Indians received a RAISE grant for $7.6 million to fund a regional transportation hub in Irving.
The project already has $1.6 million from the DRI award. The earliest the project is expected to begin is 2025, assuming funding is received.
PARK PROJECTSThe city also continuing several park projects.
Replacement lighting at two Forness Park fields and new lights for two others are also on order.
“We might not get that done this year because of supply chain issues,” Aiello said. “We’re very grateful for the county helping us with that.”
Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved $400,000 in October to fund the project.
Work at Oak Hill Park is also continuing due to supply issues.
The city’s dog park opened in 2022, but was temporarily closed due to a dangerous tree on the site. Work to repair and reline the athletic courts at the park is done, and parts have arrived for the stage to handle performances by the nearby Olean Theater Workshop and other events later this year.
Thanks to good weather, much of the work on the restroom structure on the northern side of the park was completed through the winter.
The DRI provided $350,000 in aid for the project.
Supplies have also arrived for the city’s splash park.
“We’re in the process of getting out the bidding for the construction phase,” the mayor said. “That will be going out to bid in the next couple of weeks.”
The project, originally replacing the pool with the splash park, now plans to build the splash park adjacent to the pool and upgrade the 40-year-old pool. The total cost is expected to be around $1.9 million. Of that, $500,000 came from federal ARPA funds, provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An effort to build an inclusive playground at Marcus Park is in the works.
“We’ll continue to work with Intandem on that,” the mayor said, adding the city has sent out a request for proposals for a consultant on the project.