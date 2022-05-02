BELMONT — The Allegany County Traffic Safety Board, Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Ardent Solutions would like to remind you to watch for motorcycles.
Motorcycle riding is more popular in New York than ever. There are more than 750,000 licensed motorcyclists and that number continues to grow with each passing year. For many people, motorcycling is a fun sport as well as an energy-efficient means of transportation. However, motorcycling can be dangerous. It requires skill, concentration, and reasonable precautions.
- Motorcyclists are about 28 times more likely to die in a crash than people in passenger cars.
- Motorcyclists continue to be overrepresented in traffic-related fatalities.
- Despite representing only 3% of all registered motor vehicles.
- Motorcyclists account for 14% of all traffic-related fatalities (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2018).
To find the nearest state-sponsored Motorcycle Safety Foundation RiderCourse, call the foundation at (800) 446-9227 or visit: http://www.msf-usa.org.