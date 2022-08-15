Dr. Steven Mauro

Dr. Steven Mauro poses with his wife Melissa and his sons Owen (left) and Quinn prior to the start of his State of Alfred State address.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — Delivering his first State of Alfred State address, Dr. Steven Mauro focused on the pride, purpose, and promise of the institution. The address marks the start of the 2022 fall semester.

After thanking the college community for welcoming him and his family to Alfred State, Mauro introduced the newest members of the college’s faculty and staff.

 

