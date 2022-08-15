ALFRED — Delivering his first State of Alfred State address, Dr. Steven Mauro focused on the pride, purpose, and promise of the institution. The address marks the start of the 2022 fall semester.
After thanking the college community for welcoming him and his family to Alfred State, Mauro introduced the newest members of the college’s faculty and staff.
Areas of pride highlighting various achievement and accomplishments of the college during the past semester were recognized. Mauro went on to honor six different departments, the Electrical and Construction Maintenance program on the Wellsville and Northland campus, the Facilities Department, the Health and Wellness office, the Student Records and Financial Services office, the Student Success Center, and the English and Humanities department, for their efforts since his arrival on campus in March.
Mauro outlined recent challenges and outlined signs of hope. “I feel like this is going to be a great year and we are going to get a lot of things done. One of the things that attracted me to Alfred State is the beautiful people. This is a group of people who are industrious, that work hard, that know how to get the job done, and are resilient. I saw a group that lived their mission and understand their vision to be the premier regional college of technology.”
“I am going to bring groups together to help us realize the vision that will allow us to thrive moving into the next decade. It only happens if we work together, it only happens if we are a team, it only happens if we have coordinated efforts.”
Mauro went on to discuss the importance of working towards the college’s mission and vision and outlined initiatives that will help the institution reach goals over the next school year.
The first day of classes for the Fall 2022 semester is Aug. 29.