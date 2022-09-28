SMETHPORT, Pa. — Bringing his campaign for governor to the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania Wednesday, state Sen. Doug Mastriano attempted to push back on the narrative that he’s “too extreme” to serve as the chief executive of the state.
After shaking hands and posing for pictures with a long line of supporters in the Smethport Fire Department hall, Mastriano, R-Franklin, said conservative Americans see the overreach of government, unwillingness to confront rising crime rates and hostility toward parents wanting to have input in their children’s education as extreme.
“There’s so much opposition, there’s so much darkness,” Mastriano said, pointing to President Joe Biden’s “dark speech” earlier this month at Independence Hall in Philadelphia in which the president was critical of “MAGA Republicans,” suggesting they are a danger to democracy. “When you step out for conservative values they say you’re a ‘danger to the republic’ … you’re extremists.”
Mastriano acknowledged fellow veterans in the crowd of more than 100 people, asking them to stand and honoring them for their service.
“You veterans here, so extreme for your country that you’re willing to lay down your life for it,” he said. “That’s pretty good ‘extreme’ right there, that’s the kind of extreme we need. You love your country so much you’re willing to go to this extreme to deploy around the world to defend your loved ones and our way of life and the constitution.”
Mastriano said he’s been labeled negatively by the Democrats and marginalized by the mainstream press because they are “following their playbook” against conservative candidates. He noted that in Europe, right-wing political leader Giorgia Meloni and her party were labeled fascists even while scoring a victory in national elections.
“It’s the same playbook” for liberals in Europe and Democrats in the U.S., Mastriano said. “The opponents are always the extremists, too radical, too dangerous, blah, blah, blah. Because they have no argument.”
At that moment, a small child in the crowd echoed Mastriano’s “blah, blah, blah,” triggering laughter in the hall.
“Yes,” the candidate said. “I’m with you. I’m tired of the ‘blah, blah, blah.’ It’s wearin’ me down, my friend, but we’re going to stay strong. … Let us have the last word on 8 November.”
Nevertheless, Mastriano is made vulnerable to the extremist claim in large part because of his staunch opposition to abortion — even in the case of rape or incest. As a clear counter and attempt to reach women voters, his wife Rebbie has taken a more prominent role in the campaign.
“They want to say conservatives don’t stand for women’s rights, but it’s not true,” Rebbie Mastriano said after taking the podium. “We believe in a woman’s right to be born, we believe in a woman’s right to have a say in her child’s education, and we believe in a woman’s right to access baby formula and to be able to afford groceries for her family.”
She continued to say the Mastriano campaign “believes in a woman’s right to raise a child in a safe community where the government enforces the law and prosecutes crime. We believe it’s a woman’s right to live in a nation with a secure border.
“We believe it’s a woman’s right to the First Amendment and, since we are Pennsylvanians, after all, we believe in a woman’s right to the Second Amendment,” she said to raucous cheers. “And we believe it’s a woman’s right to be able to compete in sports that are not dominated by men,” a reference to transgender athletes.
Doug Mastriano does not take questions from reporters during his campaign stops, so he has not addressed his abortion stance. But comments he made in 2019, when he was talking about abortion legislation he was sponsoring at the time as a state representative, surfaced this week.
Mastriano said that if a woman had an abortion after fetal cardiac activity was detected, which is possible as early as six weeks, she could be charged with murder. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro’s campaign seized on the remarks, saying the Republican “has the most extreme anti-choice position in the country — and there is no limit to how far he would go to take away Pennsylvania women’s freedom.”
Democrats also assail Mastriano over his stance on alleged election insecurity, a reaction to the 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump has backed Mastriano because of the Pennsylvanian's support of Trump's unproven belief that the election was stolen.
The Republican also badly trails Shapiro in fundraising. On Tuesday he reported donations of just under $3.2 million from early June to mid-September and had about $2.5 million in the bank as of last week. Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the same period, his campaign reports, spending nearly $28 million from June to mid-September and had nearly $11 million in the bank as of last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Shapiro has run expensive broadcast and cable television commercials, while Mastriano has been absent from television.
Ken Kane, chairman of the McKean County Republican Party, said he was glad to see Mastriano making campaign appearances in the Northern Tier — with stops in Potter and Cameron counties as well. Mastriano won 58% of the vote in McKean County in the crowded GOP gubernatorial primary.
“This is what it’s going to take” for Mastriano, who also trails in the polls to Shapiro by double-digits, to make a comeback in the race, Kane said. “He needs to be here in places like McKean County where he has so much support.”
Kane presented Mastriano with gifts from the county, including a quart of oil from ARG, a Zippo lighter, a Case knife and calendar from Custom Built.
Mastriano said, as governor, he would recommit Pennsylvania to taking advantage of its energy resources — oil, natural gas and coal. One of his priorities would be to develop modern liquefied natural gas terminals at both the ports of Philadelphia in the east and Erie in the west.
“We’re going to dig and drill like we’ve never done before,” he declared.