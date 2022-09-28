SMETHPORT, Pa. — Bringing his campaign for governor to the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania Wednesday, state Sen. Doug Mastriano attempted to push back on the narrative that he’s “too extreme” to serve as the chief executive of the state.

After shaking hands and posing for pictures with a long line of supporters in the Smethport Fire Department hall, Mastriano, R-Franklin, said conservative Americans see the overreach of government, unwillingness to confront rising crime rates and hostility toward parents wanting to have input in their children’s education as extreme.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social