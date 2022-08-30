ELLICOTTVILLE — Master Gardeners in Cattaraugus County announce a free community workshop series will be held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office this fall.
Master Gardeners will share their knowledge on a variety of horticulture-related topics. These family events are open to all.
The first workshop, Gardening for Pollinators, is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Master Gardener Tamara Bacho will share her knowledge about creating a garden space that is inviting to our pollinators, such as butterflies.
Monarch butterflies are now on the endangered species list. Tamara will discuss ways to help increase their chances of survival with some tips and tricks.
Additional topics included in the fall workshop series are:
- Oct. 12, Beekeeping 101: Role of Bees in Agriculture, 6-7 p.m.
- Oct. 15, Organic Gardening: Pest and Weed Management, Noon to 1 p.m.
- Oct. 18, Food Preservation: Canning, Jams and More, 6-7 p.m.
For questions or to suggest a topic for a spring season workshop, email Shannon Rinow, Master Gardener program coordinator, at smr336@cornell.edu.
