Master Gardeners share knowledge in new e-newsletter

A new Master Gardeners e-newsletter: ‘The Optimistic Gardener’ is online now with gardening, horticulture help.

ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County’s newest crop of Master Gardeners are looking to share their knowledge with a new horticulture e-newsletter.

Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, combined with their counterparts at Chautauqua County Cooperative Extension in launching “The Optimistic Gardener.”

