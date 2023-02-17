Master Gardeners share knowledge in new e-newsletter

ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County’s newest crop of Master Gardeners are looking to share their knowledge with a new horticulture e-newsletter.
Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, combined with their counterparts at Chautauqua County Cooperative Extension in launching “The Optimistic Gardener.”
Volume 1 of The Optimistic Gardener is on the Cattaraugus County Cooperative Extension website now at https://cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu/gardening.
Shannon Rinow of the Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County’s Master Gardener program said Thursday the new Master Gardeners “are pretty excited about the new bi-monthly e-newsletter. This is the first one we’ve offered.” Look for a new edition every other month
The Master Gardeners “want to teach,” Rinow said. “It’s a great volunteer opportunity for them.”
The horticulture e-newsletter contains gardening articles, upcoming events, featured Master Gardeners, advice column, children’s garden activity and book reviews, said Sharon Rinehart, a contributing Master Gardener from Chautauqua County.
She said they settled on the name “The Optimistic Gardener” because “all gardeners have the optimism to keep growing and trying new and old ideas.”
The Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Master Gardener Program is a Cornell Cooperative Extension Program with the mission to provide support and guidance to the public and community gardens free of charge, Rinehart said.
“Our volunteers undergo a 50-hour training program, and volunteer 35 hours per year to maintain their certification as a Master Gardener,” she added.
For more information, call (716) 699-2377 or visit our website at https://cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu.
