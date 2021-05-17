OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, member hospitals of Upper Allegheny Health System, will continue to require masks at both hospitals and off-site locations.
“We understand the excitement generated by the CDC’s recent announcement to relax mask requirements for fully vaccinated people,’ said Dennis McCarthy, UAHS spokesperson. “However, individual organizations still maintain their own policies. Hospitals in particular must remain vigilant and maintain an abundance of caution to protect patients, employees and visitors."
McCarthy said no one may enter the hospitals or affiliated off-site locations without a mask. In addition, temperature screenings will continue at the hospital entrances to each and greeters will be continue to be present to ensure compliance.